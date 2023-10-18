JEGS Celebrates 39th Annual Allstars Competition at NHRA FallNationals in Historic New Location

JEGS, a leading source for high-performance automotive parts and accessories, proudly held the final round of the JEGS Allstars at the NHRA Fall Nationals, crowning champions in 10 categories after a thrilling points chase throughout the season. Racers from across the country traveled to Texas Motorplex to fight for a chance at a JEGS Allstars championship title.

“JEGS has been running the iconic JEGS Allstars in partnership with the NHRA for decades because it establishes our storied legacy in the high-performance automotive space,” said David Salin, vice president of marketing at JEGS. “This year’s JEGS Allstars was one to remember, featuring performances by some of the most talented racers in the world, and we’re thankful to them for participating.”

The program is designed to offer continued support to winners who devote their lives to racing and help fuel their efforts. JEGS Allstars puts $124,000 in prize money on the table for competitors, offering one of the largest contingency programs in the NHRA series.

JEGS 2023 Allstars Winners

Top Alcohol Dragster: Julie Nataas

Top Alcohol Funny Car: Sean Bellemeur

Competition Eliminator: Chase Williams

Stock Eliminator: Joe Sorensen

Super Comp: Mark Powers

Super Gas: Rusty Cook

Super Stock: Troy Olsonawski

Super Street: Art Hoover

Top Dragster: Brandon Miller

Top Sportsman: Dean Hall

Troy Coughlin Jr., the son of three-time Pro Mod world champion Troy Coughlin Sr. and the grandson of drag racing Hall of Fame member and JEGS founder Jeg Coughlin Sr., demonstrated exceptional skill throughout the competition and currently sits in the number 6 spot in the points chase of the 2023 Pro Stock Championship.

Racing continues on the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the NHRA Nevada Nationals from October 26-29. Following the race, enthusiasts and professionals alike are encouraged to visit the JEGS booth #24119 at the 2023 SEMA Show, also located in Las Vegas from October 31 to November 3, to explore JEGS’ extensive product lineup and learn more about the brand.

For more information about JEGS, please visit www.jegs.com.