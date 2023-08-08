Connect with us

News

JEGS Allstars To Receive Special Texas-Sized Treatment At Texas NHRA FallNationals At Texas Motorplex

Published

Celebrating its 39th year in 2023, the popular JEGS Allstars competition will take place at the famed Texas Motorplex for the first time as part of the track’s Stampede of Speed and Texas NHRA FallNationals on Oct. 12-15.

The unique specialty race is one of most highly-anticipated events of the year for the standout drivers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, and 2023 competitors can look forward to a memorable weekend as a marquee attraction for the huge weekend in Dallas.

Starting with a driver and team welcome breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 12, participants in the JEGS Allstars will enjoy a host of special events, including the Stampede of Speed Fan Fest that day, special driver intros on Friday, Oct. 13 as part of the opening ceremonies, parade of champions on Saturday, Oct. 14 and much more. Additionally, fans will be able to see the exciting action of the JEGS Allstars on track over the course of two days.

The JEGS Allstars pit area will also include a new hard surface at Texas Motorplex, as well as the use of a special dust suppressant in the sportsman pit area to keep dust at a minimum, creating an even greater racer experience for competitors at the Texas NHRA FallNationals.

“We’re excited to add the JEGS Allstars to the Stampede of Speed and Texas Fall Nationals lineup,” Texas Motorplex Co-Owner Christie Meyer Johnson said. “This is another major addition to the event that we think will be very beneficial for the racers and the fans. We’re looking forward to adding some Texas traditions to the JEGS Allstars and hope that we can make this a memorable event for all the racers and their fans and teams.”

For nearly four decades, the JEGS Allstars brings out the best from across NHRA’s seven geographic divisions for the special race, including competitors from all 50 states and internationally.

The unique event crowns individual champions in 10 separate eliminators, in addition to the overall team title. Racers can only qualify for the prestigious event by earning points in their home divisions during year-long battles in the following categories — Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car, Competition, Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas, Super Street, Top Dragster and Top Sportsman.

Competitors will also enjoy new, Texas-sized traditions this year, including the Thursday Fan Fest, custom t-shirts and decals for all drivers and teams, and a custom trophy and custom-made JEGS Allstars belt buckle for all winners.



“We’re really looking forward to all of the Texas Motorplex’s plans to shine a huge spotlight on the JEGS Allstars and the incredible competition that will take place at their facility,” JEGS Vice President of Sales & Service Ralph Mondeaux said. “This has always been such an exciting and unique event, and JEGS continues to be committed to the racers by making this event even better every year. It’s such a great addition to the Texas NHRA FallNationals and the Stampede of Speed, and we can’t wait to see all the racers and teams compete for titles on this big stage in Texas.”

Action from the JEGS Allstars event will be shown live on NHRA.tv and also featured on the NHRA on FOX Lucas Oil Sportsman show as competitors race for a victory at the special event. A win at the JEGS Allstars continues to be a lifetime goal for all racers in the circuit, also giving fans another exciting reason to be part of the Texas NHRA FallNationals and the Texas Motorplex’s 10-day Stampede of Speed festival.

“We are so thrilled to work with Christie and the Texas Motorplex team hosting the JEGS Allstars competitors at this major event,” NHRA Sportsman Racing Manager Sara Walker said. “Everyone at Texas Motorplex has taken on this opportunity to make the JEGS Allstars a major part of the Stampede of Speed. Adding the special Texas touch and extra fanfare will definitely make this a special experience for all our JEGS Allstars competitors.”

To purchase tickets to the NHRA FallNationals and the Stampede of Speed, please visit www.stampedeofspeed.com. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

