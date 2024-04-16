Jeg Coughlin Jr. Wins Las Vegas NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Jeg Coughlin Jr. handled his SCAG Power Equipment / Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer Chevy to the 66th Pro Stock victory of his career Sunday at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With a 6.616 second pass at 207.18 mph Coughlin Jr. defeated Jerry Tucker, Brandon Foster and Erica Enders in the final quad to win his 85th overall NHRA victory, 11th at The Strip, and first in the unique four-wide format.

“This was epic. The whole weekend was great. Our car was ready right out of the trailer Friday on that first run. We had three really good quads during race day that we had to traverse our way through. Fortunately, I had a really good car and felt in a groove all seven runs, from qualifying on to today,” Coughlin Jr. said. “I was letting the clutch out well was driving well navigating down the track. I can attest after being away for three years, there’s nothing finer than seeing, in a four-wide, a blinking win light. It was fantastic. I’m really excited. It’s my first four-wide win so it feels really good to celebrate. Having our partners part of our winners circle, Randy and Maria with SCAG, having them on the starting line with their dealers, it really does fire me up. Our partnership with them is special so congrats to them as well.”

Tucker landed himself the runner-up finish in his Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer / SCAG car with a 6.617 second run at 206.35 mph while Enders finished third in her Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / SCAG car earning semifinal points on a holeshot with her 7.045 pass at 205.94 with a .058 second reaction time that beat out Foster’s 6.630 at 205.44 and his .133 reaction time.

Coughlin Jr., fresh off his first Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge victory on Saturday, won his first quad with a 6.603 second pass at 207.75 mph advancing with David Cuadra who had a 6.645 at 205.26 mph beating out Deric Kramer and Kenny Delco.

In the second round, Coughlin Jr. would come in second with a 6.605 at 207.18 advancing to the finals with Erica Enders who won the quad with a stout 6.600 at 207.46 ending the day for Greg Anderson and D. Cuadra.

Enders was also quickest in her first quad with a 6.616-second pass at 206.83 that would advance her to the second round along with rival Anderson.

To start the day, No. 1 qualifier Tucker outran Chris McGaha and Troy Coughlin Jr. with his 6.617-second pass at 207.82 mph in the first round setting him up for a quad with Dallas Glenn, Brandon Foster and Eric Latino. Tucker would win the second-round quad with a 6.654 at 208.04.

The Elite Motorsports team will have a weekend off before competing in the second four-wide format event in Charlotte. The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway will be April 26-28.

This story was originally published on April 16, 2024.