Jeg Coughlin Jr. Will Return to Pro Stock Action With Scag, Elite Motorsports

When Pro Stock star Jeg Coughlin Jr. stepped back from driving in 2020, he left the door open a crack, telling Drag Illustrated that he would consider coming back if the right opportunity presented itself. And now it has. The fan-favorite driver with six world championships to his credit is returning to the track to compete in a new RJ Race Cars Pro Stock Camaro thanks to the support of SCAG Power Equipment.

Coughlin is known as one of the greats in the history of Pro Stock and has been a meaningful mentor to reigning five-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders. In fact, his return behind the wheel is motivated by the team’s desire to get some early runs on this new machine before Enders pilots it full-time in 2024.

“Our friends at SCAG Power Equipment helped make this a reality along with all of our supportive partners involved in our program,” said Elite Motorsports owner Richard Freeman. “Getting runs on the new RJ Race Cars Pro Stock Camaro before the end of the season was something we wanted to do and having Jeg Jr. driving the car in real competition is about as good as it gets. Who knows, maybe the planets will align and Jeg Jr. can return full-time in a cat’s-eye-gold SCAG Power Equipment hot rod in 2024.”

With 84 national event victories including 65 in Pro Stock, Coughlin’s resume is unparalleled. The talented second-generation drag racer has landed in the winners circle with numerous vehicles across a myriad of categories. He raced for Elite Motorsports, the largest professional team in drag racing, for the last four years of his career and played an integral role in its growth.

SCAG Power Equipment, the company responsible for getting Coughlin back behind the wheel for the final two races in the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, is one of the largest independent manufacturers of commercial and residential mowing equipment and debris/turf management equipment in the world.

“I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to drive this new RJ Race Cars hot rod,” said Coughlin. “And I’m honored to race under the SCAG Power Equipment banner. They’ve done so much for drag racing across the board and their commitment to excellence mirrors my own values, so I think it’s a fitting partnership. Above all else, I’m excited to work with everyone at Team Elite again. We are going to have some fun out there and if all goes according to plan, we will learn a little something in the process.”

Coughlin will make his return to Pro Stock at the NHRA Nevada Nationals October 26-29 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.