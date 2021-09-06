Jeffrey Barker Knocks Off Stevie Fast at Indy to Claim First NHRA Pro Mod Win

On drag racing’s biggest stage, Jeffery Barker picked up his first career victory in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service, racing past back-to-back world champ Stevie “Fast” Jackson in the final round at the prestigious Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

The Pro Mod race, which was presented by ProCharger, was the seventh of 11 events during the 2021 E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service season.

In a thrilling final round, Jackson left first but Barker tracked him down in his nitrous-powered Bahrain 1 Racing/Lowe Toyota Camry, going 5.742-seconds at 251.67 mph to beat Jackson’s 5.785 at 248.29.

“This is absolutely perfect,” Barker said. “There’s so many people to thank, including Khalid alBalooshi and Stevie Jackson. I would not be here if it wasn’t for Stevie Jackson. This is the best weekend ever.”

Barker reached his first career final round in the class by racing past Doug Winters, Brandon Snider and No. 1 qualifier Rickie Smith.

Jackson, who had won at the U.S. Nationals in two of the previous three years, reached the final round for the fourth time this season and 21st time in his career by knocking off J.R. Gray, Jim Whiteley and Jerico Balduf. Jose Gonzalez maintains the points lead in the class, with Jackson moving to second. He trails Gonzalez by 66 points heading into the final four races of the year.

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service returns to action Sept. 17-19 as part of the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 67th annual Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. The race is the seventh of 11 events in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

1. Jeffery Barker; 2. Steve Jackson; 3. Rickie Smith; 4. Jerico Balduf; 5. Mike Castellana; 6. Brandon Snider; 7. Lyle Barnett; 8. Jim Whiteley; 9. Sidnei Frigo; 10. Khalid alBalooshi; 11. Doug Winters; 12. Jose Gonzalez; 13. Dwayne Wolfe; 14. Jason Scruggs; 15. JR Gray; 16. Justin Bond.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Sunday’s final results from the 67th annual Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. The race is the seventh of 11 events in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified — Jeffery Barker, Toyota Camry, 5.742, 251.67 def. Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.785, 248.29.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Final round-by-round results from the 67th annual Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. The race is the seventh of 11 events in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE — Brandon Snider, Chevy Camaro, 5.838, 242.89 def. Dwayne Wolfe, Camaro, 6.307, 181.52; Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.784, 245.40 def. JR Gray, Camaro, 10.764, 79.82; Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.745, 248.71 def. Sidnei Frigo, Chevy Corvette, 5.926, 232.39; Jeffery Barker, Toyota Camry, 5.782, 248.25 def. Doug Winters, Chevy Chevelle, 6.198, 197.22; Jim Whiteley, Camaro, 5.895, 240.81 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.988, 240.00; Jerico Balduf, Chevelle, 7.632, 143.98 def. Justin Bond, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.876, 244.65 def. Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 6.297, 211.23; Lyle Barnett, Camaro, 5.883, 242.89 def. Jason Scruggs, Camaro, 9.041, 100.34;

QUARTERFINALS — Barker, 5.777, 250.09 def. Snider, 5.841, 246.39; Smith, 5.769, 248.71 def. Castellana, 5.795, 247.11; Jackson, 5.817, 246.62 def. Whiteley, Broke; Balduf, 5.888, 242.50 def. Barnett, 5.905, 242.58;

SEMIFINALS — Jackson, 5.797, 245.94 def. Balduf, 9.209, 97.74; Barker, 5.759, 250.51 def. Smith, 7.396, 130.29;

FINAL — Barker, 5.742, 251.67 def. Jackson, 5.785, 248.29.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Point standings (top 10) following the 67th annual Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. The race is the seventh of 11 events in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified

1. Jose Gonzalez, 568; 2. Steve Jackson, 502; 3. Brandon Snider, 497; 4. Justin Bond, 476; 5. Jeffery Barker, 307; 6. Khalid alBalooshi, 271; 7. Doug Winters, 262; 8. JR Gray, 261; 9. Mike Castellana, 230; 10. Rickie Smith, 215.

