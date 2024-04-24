Jeff Verdi Captures RAD Torque Systems $20,000 Shootout Win at the Spring Fling

The Fling Race Series 2024 Tour arrived at GALOT Motorsports Park for the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by Optima Batteries for some east coast action. With great racing weather predicted, coupled with one of the best track surfaces in the country would make for some tight racing.

Rob’s Automotive, Collision, and Towing Tuesday saw 175 racers dialing in their cars during the test and tune session in conjunction with eliminations of the RAD Torque Systems Shootout where 32 drivers would battle it out for a $20,000 big check.

Eight shootout drivers remained in the quarterfinals, including Vinny DiMino, Alexis Thompson, Arnold Smith, Connor Caulder, Jeff Verdi, Scott Sanders, Chad Duke, and Donovan Williams. Verdi had the reaction time advantage and took .003 over Sanders, while Caulder put together .024 total getting there by just .001 to move past Smith. DiMino was .009 against the redlight of Thompson, and in the last pair Williams was .008 and dead-on two taking .0008 against Duke.

In the semifinals, Verdi was .010 total getting to the stripe by .007 to advance past the .006 and .011 over of Williams to guarantee a door car versus dragster final round with his GTO. DiMino was .013 taking .013 to knock Caulder out of competition.

Both Verdi and DiMino were no strangers to a Fling final round and both long overdue for a trip to the Fling winner’s circle. Verdi had the advantage at the hit with an .013 and ran it down to be dead-on nine for the final round hole shot win over the dead-on two of DiMino. Verdi’s RAD Torque Systems $20,000 Shootout victory was his second Fling win since being crowned the 2016 Spring Fling Million Champion.

Race fans can tune in for the Advanced Product Design $15,000 Wednesday Warm-Up. Everything will be streamed live from our own channel @RaceTheFlings on YouTube. The in-house camera crew is slated to deliver another high-quality broadcast this week with live timing, a starting line camera, exclusive interviews, and more courtesy of Hoosier Tire and Robco Residential.

JEGS Thursday, Silver State Friday, and Wiseco Saturday will be $50,000-to-win each day. For $890 racers can enter all three events as a package deal or purchase a single day entry for $350. Over $55,000 of racer appreciation giveaways and Fling Fun is to be had this week at GALOT Motorsports Park.

This story was originally published on April 24, 2024.