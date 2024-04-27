Jeff Taylor Races Himself in JEGS $50K Final and Eric Aman Captures Silverstate $50K Win on Friday at the Spring Fling

Another historic showing of 547 entries rolled through eliminations on Friday at the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by Optima Batteries at GALOT Motorsports Park. The schedule for the day would be stacked with the completion of the late rounds of Thursday’s JEGS 50K, running the Silverstate $50K from start to finish, and the 1-run Brodix Shootout.

The morning began with six drivers in the quarterfinals including Howie Adams, Kevin Brannon, Jeff Taylor in two entries, Jeff Serra, and Austin Thompson. Thompson turned it two thousandths red to the .007 of Taylor in his first entry, while Brannon had the starting line advantage by .010 but broke it out against Adams. Serra was .003 ahead at the hit against Taylor in his second entry, but Taylor advanced by way of Serra’s one thousandth breakout.

The semifinal ladder worked in Taylor’s favor as he earned the bye to the final in his first entry. On the other side of the ladder Adams fouled out by four thousandths of a second to the .010 bulb of Taylor, which cemented him in the Fling record books as the second racer to ever carry two entries to a Fling main event final round for the JEGS $50,000 purse.

Nick Horne took home the SR20 cylinder heads in the BRODIX Best Package Runoff against Donovan Williams. Horne and Williams were separated by just .005 in the shootout, and Williams broke out four thousandths to bow out against Horne’s ’03 S-10.

The Silverstate 50K Friday quarterfinals included Dink Holmes, Eric Aman, Brian Thompson, Scott Sanders, Cory Gulitti, and Paul Riddle. Aman had the starting line advantage to advance past Holmes, while Sanders was .016 total to eliminate Thompson. Riddle turned it red to Gulitti, who would be the last dragster remaining.

At three cars, Sanders used a .017 advantage on the tree to earn a place in the final round over Gulitti while Aman drove it all out to be ten thousandths above in his by run. In the all-door car final, Aman let go .009 for the win against the redlight of Sanders to keep the Silverstate $50,000 Friday purse local with his 2000 Cavalier.

Race fans can tune in tomorrow for the last $50K race of the week on Wiseco Performance Saturday at 8:15 a.m. EST. Everything will be streamed live from @RaceTheFlings on YouTube. The Fling in-house camera crew is slated to deliver another high-quality broadcast with live timing, a starting line camera, exclusive interviews, and more courtesy of Hoosier Tire and Robco Residential.

This story was originally published on April 27, 2024.