Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jeff Taylor Races Himself in JEGS $50K Final and Eric Aman Captures Silverstate $50K Win on Friday at the Spring Fling

Published

Holloway Saunders photos

Another historic showing of 547 entries rolled through eliminations on Friday at the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by Optima Batteries at GALOT Motorsports Park. The schedule for the day would be stacked with the completion of the late rounds of Thursday’s JEGS 50K, running the Silverstate $50K from start to finish, and the 1-run Brodix Shootout.

The morning began with six drivers in the quarterfinals including Howie Adams, Kevin Brannon, Jeff Taylor in two entries, Jeff Serra, and Austin Thompson. Thompson turned it two thousandths red to the .007 of Taylor in his first entry, while Brannon had the starting line advantage by .010 but broke it out against Adams. Serra was .003 ahead at the hit against Taylor in his second entry, but Taylor advanced by way of Serra’s one thousandth breakout.

The semifinal ladder worked in Taylor’s favor as he earned the bye to the final in his first entry. On the other side of the ladder Adams fouled out by four thousandths of a second to the .010 bulb of Taylor, which cemented him in the Fling record books as the second racer to ever carry two entries to a Fling main event final round for the JEGS $50,000 purse.

Nick Horne took home the SR20 cylinder heads in the BRODIX Best Package Runoff against Donovan Williams. Horne and Williams were separated by just .005 in the shootout, and Williams broke out four thousandths to bow out against Horne’s ’03 S-10. 

The Silverstate 50K Friday quarterfinals included Dink Holmes, Eric Aman, Brian Thompson, Scott Sanders, Cory Gulitti, and Paul Riddle. Aman had the starting line advantage to advance past Holmes, while Sanders was .016 total to eliminate Thompson. Riddle turned it red to Gulitti, who would be the last dragster remaining.

At three cars, Sanders used a .017 advantage on the tree to earn a place in the final round over Gulitti while Aman drove it all out to be ten thousandths above in his by run. In the all-door car final, Aman let go .009 for the win against the redlight of Sanders to keep the Silverstate $50,000 Friday purse local with his 2000 Cavalier.

Race fans can tune in tomorrow for the last $50K race of the week on Wiseco Performance Saturday at 8:15 a.m. EST. Everything will be streamed live from @RaceTheFlings on YouTube. The Fling in-house camera crew is slated to deliver another high-quality broadcast with live timing, a starting line camera, exclusive interviews, and more courtesy of Hoosier Tire and Robco Residential.

Subscribe to @RaceTheFlings on YouTube to receive alerts on more live Fling racing action.

This story was originally published on April 27, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.