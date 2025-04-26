Jeff Serra Claims APD $15,000 at the Strange Spring Fling presented by OPTIMA

Advanced Product Design $15,000 Warm-Up Wednesday at the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by OPTIMA Batteries at GALOT Motorsports Park saw 330 entries stage up for the first round.

Prior to eliminations, Cory Gulitti and Austin Thompson squared off in the RAD Torque Systems $20,000 Shootout final round. Thompson was .017 and dead-on three over Gulitti to complete a string of great runs. Gulitti turned it just .001 red in his third final round appearance at the Flings within the same month. He won the dragster shootout and had a runner-up finish in the $60K at the Spring Fling Million in Las Vegas a few weeks prior.

At 11 cars, Scott Albrecht, Jeff Serra, David Lowe, Jackson Worters, Bob Engelman, Noah Lewis, Austin Thompson, Jeff Taylor, Clayton Roberts, and Matt Dadas in two entries remained.

In the quarterfinals, Serra was perfect on the tree and .014 above the dial for the win to the .016 bulb of Worters, while Lowe was dead-on two, getting to the finish line first by .002 against Albrecht. Engleman put together .011 total to advance past Noah Lewis.

Lowe knocked out the last remaining dragster of Engleman with a .010 advantage off the starting line and ran dead-on his dial with a three to earn a place in his first-ever Fling final round. On the bye, Serra was .001 better than Lowe on the tree to have lane choice in the race for $15,000.

In the all-door car matchup, Serra was .013 on the tree to push Lowe to a .003 breakout to secure his third Fling victory on Advanced Product Design Wednesday, building on top of a $100K and $25K win back in 2021. Serra has had an additional four runner-up finishes.

JEGS Performance $50,000 Thursday will begin with new entry time trials starting at 8:15 a.m. with eliminations to follow.

Race fans will be able to catch all of the action live exclusively on the @RaceTheFlings YouTube all week long, courtesy of Hoosier Racing Tire and Robco Residential Inc., debuting a drone camera in addition to roaming camera, live timing, and bonus Fling content.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, and be sure to tune in to the live stream @RaceTheFlings on YouTube.

This story was originally published on April 26, 2025.