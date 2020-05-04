Jeff Miles Joins Orlando Speed World Dragway As General Manager

It’s been two years since Jeff Miles sold a track he co-owned for nearly two decades. But with his latest move, it’s clear Miles isn’t quite done on the operational side of drag racing.

Miles was recently named general manager at Orlando Speed World Dragway, a position he starts May 15 at the facility. That’s just in time for the upcoming COVID-8, Donald Long’s 8-car shootout in Radial vs. the World and Pro 275 on May 22-23 in Orlando, and Miles couldn’t be more thrilled with the opportunity to jump into a key role at the track owned by Ozzy and Maria Moya.

“To be able to step into a facility like Orlando, with such an aggressive and family oriented owner as Ozzy, has to be a dream job for anyone,” Miles said. “I simply can’t wait to get to work and bring some ideas down south and see what happens. I have always watched Orlando from afar and thought what an awesome place it would be to work. With the help of the good Lord answering my prayers, here I am.”

Miles’ father, Jeff Sr., owned and operated Carolina Dragway in Jackson, S.C., and Jeff Jr. and his sister, Angel started operating the track on a small level in 2000.

They took over the track follow the passing of their father in 2003, bringing a number of innovative and creative ideas to the “House of Hook.” The track remained a hotbed for racing in the area and Miles and his sister sold the track in March of 2018.

With the chance to work with the Moyas at Orlando Speed World Dragway, Miles was excited to jump back into that side of the sport, meeting with them before agreeing to the position.

With Miles now on board, Ozzy Moya believes the future is bright for the track.

“After the crew, promoters, Maria and myself were able to evaluate several great candidates, we are pleased to announce we chose Jeff to take on the task of bringing OSW to new, great heights,” Ozzy Moya said. “He understands the demands of running a facility of this magnitude and the complex parts required to do so. We know he is looking forward to taking OSW’s great events to the next level and working on developing even more amazing events.”

Miles’ track record at Carolina Dragway was impressive, and that played heavily into Moya’s decision. It’s not the only move for the facility, either.

Sydney Marshall was promoted to track prep specialist at Orlando, bringing his rock-solid reputation of working on a track that has always received rave reviews. Racers and fans should only expect that to continue as Orlando Speed World Dragway optimistically looks forward.

“Sydney brings four years of experience of assisting in track prep at OSW,” Moya said. “We believe this is the natural choice to take over that role, along with the great team OSW already has in place, and with the addition of Mr. Miles. OSW has no limits to its potential and we believe the next great era of OSW is yet to come.”

