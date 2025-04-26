Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jeff Dobbins II Captures Silver State $50,000 at the Strange Spring Fling presented by OPTIMA

Published

Silver State Refrigeration presented day number four at the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by OPTIMA Batteries at GALOT Motorsports Park, where 395 racers staged up for a shot at another $50,000 payday.

Tommy Plott, Jeff Verdi, Austin Logan, Cory Gulitti, Gary Williams, Kyle Cultrera, Cameron Manuel, Jayden Lawler, Jeffrey Dobbins II, and Jeff Serra. Verdi was .010 total to eliminate Plott, while Logan was .002 total to break Gulitti’s momentum. Williams let go .014 on the bye run. On the dragster side, Manuel was .013 and dead-on four for the win over Cultrera, and Dobbins was .012 and four thousandths above the dial to advance past Lawler. Serra drilled the tree with a .005 on his solo trip down the track.

In the quarterfinals, Dobbins got to the stripe first by five thousandths to run dead-on one over Verdi, while Logan had the better end of the double breakout against Williams. During the last pair, Serra had the advantage with a .005 but got behind five thousandths to bow out against Manuel.

Logan ran it down to be three-thousandths under the dial in his bye run, while Dobbins was .002 taking .007 at the stripe to be one above to knock out Manuel.

It was a classic door car versus dragster final round where Dobbins was .013 and dead on nine for the win over Logan to capture his second Fling event victory for the Silver State $50,000 purse following a $20K win at GALOT back in 2017.

The final $50,000 race will be contested on Wiseco Performance Products Saturday. Race fans will be able to catch all of the action live exclusively on the @RaceTheFlings YouTube courtesy of Hoosier Racing Tire and Robco Residential Inc., debuting a drone camera in addition to a roaming camera, live timing, and bonus Fling content.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, and be sure to tune in to the live stream @RaceTheFlings on YouTube.

This story was originally published on April 26, 2025. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Brittany Force Blazes to National Record at 341 MPH

Two-time Top Fuel world champion Brittany Force recorded the fastest speed in drag racing history Friday, accelerating her HendrickCars.com Top Fuel dragster to 341.59...

10 hours ago

Exclusive

Jacob McNeal Returns to Roots with Jon Stouffer’s Pro Mod Cuda for Midwest Pro Mod Debut

East Texas native Jacob McNeal is set to reignite his racing legacy, piloting Jon Stouffer’s Pro Mod Cuda, tuned by veteran Scott Palmer, at...

3 days ago

Exclusive

Alex Laughlin Partners with Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s Fun-Haver Brand for Pro Mod

This weekend at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway, Alex Laughlin will unveil a thrilling new partnership with Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s lifestyle and...

3 days ago

News

Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Goes Four-Wide Racing in Charlotte at Event Powered by Culp Lumber

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series has been dominated by one driver through the first two events in 2025, but plenty of...

2 days ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.