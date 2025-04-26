Jeff Dobbins II Captures Silver State $50,000 at the Strange Spring Fling presented by OPTIMA

Silver State Refrigeration presented day number four at the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by OPTIMA Batteries at GALOT Motorsports Park, where 395 racers staged up for a shot at another $50,000 payday.

Tommy Plott, Jeff Verdi, Austin Logan, Cory Gulitti, Gary Williams, Kyle Cultrera, Cameron Manuel, Jayden Lawler, Jeffrey Dobbins II, and Jeff Serra. Verdi was .010 total to eliminate Plott, while Logan was .002 total to break Gulitti’s momentum. Williams let go .014 on the bye run. On the dragster side, Manuel was .013 and dead-on four for the win over Cultrera, and Dobbins was .012 and four thousandths above the dial to advance past Lawler. Serra drilled the tree with a .005 on his solo trip down the track.

In the quarterfinals, Dobbins got to the stripe first by five thousandths to run dead-on one over Verdi, while Logan had the better end of the double breakout against Williams. During the last pair, Serra had the advantage with a .005 but got behind five thousandths to bow out against Manuel.

Logan ran it down to be three-thousandths under the dial in his bye run, while Dobbins was .002 taking .007 at the stripe to be one above to knock out Manuel.

It was a classic door car versus dragster final round where Dobbins was .013 and dead on nine for the win over Logan to capture his second Fling event victory for the Silver State $50,000 purse following a $20K win at GALOT back in 2017.

The final $50,000 race will be contested on Wiseco Performance Products Saturday.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page

