News

JCM Racing, Max Out Motorsports Announce Formation of Maynard Ashley Racing

Published

Today, during the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals, Max Out Motorsports (formerly Justin Ashley Racing & Davis Motorsports) and JCM Racing jointly announced the creation of Maynard Ashley Racing, a new organization which will campaign the Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel entry piloted by Justin Ashley, starting with this weekend’s event.

Maynard Ashley Racing (MAR) was founded with the express goal of delivering world class results, on and off the racetrack, for a growing community of marketing partners and fans drawn to Ashley, the 2020 NHRA Rookie-of-the-Year and seven-time tour winner who currently is second in points. 

Behind Maynard Ashley Racing is a partnership between JCM Racing led by Joe and Cathi Maynard, who have taken the NHRA by storm over the last year, and Max Out Motorsports LLC, a newly formed powerhouse partnership between Justin Ashley, Dustin Davis and Jim Epler.

“Combining JCM Racing with our existing organization is a beneficially strategic move for our Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel team,” Ashley said.  “Our two organizations share the same vision for long term and sustainable success. We will focus on maintaining a great culture with the goal of winning on and off the track while providing world class results for our sponsors, fans and teammates. I am more excited today about this overall partnership than I have been since I started in the sport. It’s a blessing, and the fact that Joe, Cathi and their team have decided to join forces with us I feel validates our team and all that we’ve been working for.”

Using the business, racing and military experiences of U.S. Army veterans, led by the Maynard and Lehman families; Maynard Ashley Racing’s goal is to utilize JCM’s vast resources and expertise to completely reshape the way business and racing can combine.

“Cathi and I are very pleased to bring our family’s passion for the sport and drive for excellence into the Maynard Ashley Racing partnership,” says Joe Maynard. “This relationship will provide greater opportunities for our JCM Racing team, our racing partners and sponsors, our Driver Development program, and veterans of all ages. Justin is a young and highly skilled driver/partner that represents all that is positive for Maynard Ashley Racing, Max Out Motorsports and JCM Racing.”

Since Ashley moved to Top Fuel in 2020, the young driver and team owner has had a meteoric rise to prominence, contending for the NHRA Top Fuel championship in 2021 and 2022 as an independent single car team. 

