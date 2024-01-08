JCM Racing Announces the Addition of New ‘Champions Club’ to Trackside Presence

JCM Racing is excited to announce the addition of the JCM Racing ‘Champions Club,’ a 3,200-square foot pit-side hospitality pavilion, to its trackside presence in 2024. The Champions Club will be on-site at all 21 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series events and will be strategically located between the JCM Racing and Ron Capps Motorsports race pits, providing guests a front-row view of the action from eight-time Top Fuel world champion Tony Schumacher’s pit, and three-time world champ Ron Capps’ Funny Car team.



The Champions Club will be made available to all JCM Racing and Ron Capps Motorsports partners and their guests. Non-sponsor guests will have the opportunity to purchase entry into the Champions Club at several tracks along the NHRA circuit.



Champions Club guests will be treated to a daily chef-prepared meal, cooked on-site in JCM Racing’s state-of-the-art mobile kitchen, as well as unlimited snacks and refreshments. In addition to meet-and-greets with Schumacher and Capps, guests will also have the opportunity to meet JCM Racing’s newest driver, Ida Zetterström, the 2023 European FIA Top Fuel world champion. Other Champions Club perks include guided pit tours, ‘swag’ bags, and multiple TVs located throughout the structure, which will stream live sporting events in addition to the venue’s on-track action.



“In my opinion, DSR had the best model for hospitality, and I believe in the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ motto,” said JCM Racing owner Joe Maynard, who recently acquired Don Schumacher Racing’s hospitality assets. “In addition to providing an excellent hospitality experience for our guests, we will also be continuing with DSR’s trackside meal service program for teams. Our intention is to take what DSR had already established and put our own twist on it by implementing some new ideas.



“I’ve been working closely with Executive Chef Malcolm Clark and Hospitality Manager Beth Hyatt to tweak our menu as well as provide streamlined processes for both our Champions Club guests and the teams that will be utilizing our on-site catering services,” added Maynard. “We will be offering expedited check-ins for all guests to ensure they’re able to spend as much time in the hospitality pavilion as possible! It’s our goal to heighten the experience for our guests and customers by making our program as efficient as it can be.”



JCM Racing partners looking to take advantage of the Champions Club should contact Mike Lewis at [email protected], and Ron Capps Motorsports partners should contact Paul Mecca at [email protected]. Fans wishing to join the JCM Racing and Ron Capps Motorsports teams in the Champions Club during an event are encouraged to follow the teams’ social media channels for updates regarding availability. Race teams looking to utilize the JCM Racing trackside meal service should contact Beth Hyatt at [email protected]

