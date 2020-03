JAZ Products’ 5/8″ thick roll bar padding fits 1″ to 1-1/4″ diameter roll bar, and is SFI 45.1 approved. This roll bar padding comes in 3-foot lengths with double-sided adhesive, and can be mounted on a Jr. Dragster roll cage. Use of zip ties is recommended to secure padding to roll bar.

For more information, visit www.JAZProducts.com

Comments