Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News NHRA Sportsman

Jay Blake's Follow-A-Dream TAFC Team Kicks Off First Race in Nearly Three Years with a Win
Advertisement

News NHRA

Doug Kalitta, Autodesk Team Up for NHRA Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals

News Products Tech

DSR Performance Launches 1150 Horsepower Pump Gas Crate Engine

News NHRA

Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Going Four-Wide Racing for First Time in History

News

Jason Harris Wins April Big Dog Shootout with New Rules Package

News Products

ACL Set for Third Season as Official Supplier of Performance Engine Bearings for Pat Musi Racing Engines

News NHRA Products Sportsman

VP Racing Fuels Posting Contingency Award For NHRA Competition Eliminator

News

Ron Capps Set to Debut Toyota GR Supra Funny Car at zMax Dragway

News NHRA

Kooks Headers Joins Doug Foley for NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte

News NHRA

Josh Hart to Race with TechNet at Circle K Four-Wide Nationals

News

Jay Blake’s Follow-A-Dream TAFC Team Kicks Off First Race in Nearly Three Years with a Win

Published

Drag racing in many ways can be like riding a bike: once you’ve done it, especially successfully, you never forget how to do it.
Such was the case with Jay Blake’s Follow-A-Dream Top Alcohol Funny Car team this past weekend at ATCO Dragway in Atco, New Jersey. After a nearly three-year hiatus from competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blake, driver Phil Burkart and tuner Anthony Terenzio proved the pandemic did not cause them to forget how to win.
In a NHRA Lucas Oil East Coast Regional event, the Follow-A-Dream car and team won the TAFC class, capturing their first win since pre-pandemic days back in 2018.
“We had one test last year, but realistically, we haven’t been at a race since 2019,” said Blake, who is both the team’s owner and crew chief. “It felt great to be back at the racetrack and see people we haven’t seen in a long time. And to win was just awesome.”
The TAFC field was admittedly short, with only three entrants, including the Follow-A-Dream squad. But when it came time to roll up to the starting line, it was game-on and the lengthy layoff was but a distant memory.
In the team’s qualifying pass, Burkhart covered the quarter-mile at 5.555 seconds and 254.38 mph, putting the car No. 2 in the field.
 In the first elimination round, Burkart roared to the team’s best run of the day at 5.482 seconds and a very stout speed of 269.51 mph against opponent Brian Gawlik.
Then in the final round, the Follow-A-Dream team beat longtime rival D.J. Cox with a winning pass of 5.865 seconds at 257.78 mph.
 Ironically enough, the Follow-A-Dream team’s last previous win was also at Atco Raceway back in 2018.
And this past weekend’s win also illustrated something very significant to the team, namely, loyalty. And in another way, it was like getting the old band back together.
Terenzio and Burkhart have been with Blake’s squad for close to a decade, while some members have been with the 10-man team even longer. For example, the colorfully-named Scott “Ozzy” Osborne has been with Blake’s group for more than 15 seasons.
“What’s great is we didn’t lose people through the pandemic, the team stuck together,” Blake said.
 The ATCO event was the first of what Blake expects to be as many as eight races for the team this season.
Next up on the schedule is another Lucas Oil East Coast Regional Series race, May 20-22 at Cecil County Raceway in Maryland.
Also on the team’s 2022 regional series schedule are subsequent events at Maple Grove (Pa.), Lebanon Valley (N.Y.), a return to Atco, then New England and a potential championship-deciding end-of-season race in Richmond, Va.
Blake also plans to run his Chevrolet Camaro TAFC in one national event, the fall NHRA race at Maple Grove, as well.
But first and foremost is to try and keep the one-race winning streak going at Cecil County and turn it into two straight wins.
“It was truly a team effort, you build on the momentum,” Blake said. “For example, at Atco on Saturday night, we had to do an engine rebuild and the team worked real hard. We just built off the momentum and the team effort.”
And where does the team go from here?
“We just want to keep it going,” Blake said.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014

News

History-Making Houston Raceway Park to Close Following 2022 NHRA National Event

NHRA and Houston Raceway Park have teamed up to announce the final NHRA SpringNationals as the historic track will close following the 2022 event....

July 14, 2021

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020
Advertisement

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.