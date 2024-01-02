Jason ‘Party Time’ Harris Racing Announces Sponsorship with Southern Diamond Company & SP Tools for 2024 Race Season

Party Time Racing is looking forward to going into the 2024 race season with the same momentum as they ended 2023. Now, with the support of two new sponsors, Jason Harris and Pary Time Racing are proud to announce the successful Southern Diamond Company and SP Tools of (Benson, North Carolina) have come on board with the championship-proven team.

“Southern Diamond Company is very excited to be able to partner with Jason, Bob, the Harris Family, and the Party Time Crew to be a part of their continued success and awesome atmosphere the team has already set in place,” said Southern Diamond Company General Manager Travis McCormick.

Furthermore, SP Tools of North Carolina will be supplying the team with all of the necessary tools to be competitive and chase another championship.

Party Time Racing will continue to focus on consistency and growth in 2024 while racing in PDRA’s highly competitive Pro Boost class. In addition to running the entire PDRA schedule, they will start the season March 1, 2024, by competing at the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod at Bradenton Motorsports Park, Florida.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to defend my 2023 PDRA Pro Boost championship with a partnership of quality and involved companies like Souther Diamond Company and SP Tools of North Carolina,” Harris explained. “Going into the new year with their support in addition to the same car, motor program, and team members is going to make us a hard team to beat.”