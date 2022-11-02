Jason Miller Dishes on What to Expect at the 26th Annual World Cup Finals: Import vs. Domestic

Racers and fans are in for a spectacular event as the World Cups Finals: Import vs Domestic roll around this year. The five-day event is Wednesday, November 2nd through 6th, at Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville, MD. Event promoter and co-owner of Miller Brothers Productions Jason Miller has been planning for the 26th annual event that draws racers and fans from around the world all year.

“Every year has been bigger than the previous year in terms of attendance, sponsor support and media support,” said Miller. “We target all the cool classes of cars, both from import and domestic.”

Miller has invited six Pro Mod cars as one of the new features this year. “We have a Pro Mod exhibition because there’s no class for them or any class structured for them,” Miller said.

The fans get behind the World Cup Finals in a big way. It’s the only place they can see these cars run a quarter-mile because they typically race a 1/8th mile. Not only do fans come to see the cars they love, but also some of the notable racers that have made a name for themselves, like John Odom from “No Prep Kings” and YouTube content creator Cleetus McFarland.

“The deal with World Cup is all the different genres targets different fan bases out there,” Miller said. “The thing with this race is there isn’t one big name, there are 340 big names, and each one of them represents a different genre. For a fan, they can come here and see what they’re interested in. I can literally read the Roll Call list of all the big names.”

In addition to the action on the track, fans will have plenty of entertainment to take in when they’re not watching their favorite racers.

“There’s a 2,300-foot vendor midway. It’s going to be like a mini PRI,” explained Miller. “We have a very inclusive midway that covers everything, no matter your genre.”

And if fans are looking for something else to pass the time, there will be a DJ and a contest of different sorts. “We’re doing the bikini contest for final Sunday. An international bikini team brings the girls out, and they compete for a trip to the Bahamas and cash prizes.

“The race is the backbone of the event. For fans to come out and see an event with so many different cars run in a quarter-mile is something that they don’t get to see at any other event in the country,” Miller said. “We sold tickets to 22 different countries this year. We have 13 countries competing in the event. We’ve been reaching capacity limits for the last four to five years.”