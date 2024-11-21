Jason McCulloch Joins Josh Hart Racing in Pursuit of Championship

The team announced today the addition of Jason McCulloch as co-crew chief joining veteran crew chief Ron Douglas moving into the 2025 NHRA season. McCulloch will be in the Brownsburg, Indiana-area shop starting immediately to work with Douglas on a plan of attack for the 2025 season.

“We have stretched Ron too thin; he’s been asking for help and now we have been able to secure it. We were just outnumbered for a good portion of the season. You look at the teams that are at the top of the standing and they had two top-tier crew chiefs all year,” said Hart. “Jason brings championship experience and a wealth of Top Fuel knowledge to this team. I think he and Ron can be a great combination to get this R+L Carriers Top Fuel team back on track. This whole year we were behind everyone on the performance curve, and I don’t want to do that for another season.”

The team finished its third full season on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing series in 12th place after finishing 10th in 2023 and 7th in 2022. Hart has raced to five final rounds with two wins in his career, including the 2021 Gatornationals in his professional debut. The team won the prestigious Pep Boys All-Star Callout to start the 2023 season.

“I have wanted to bring Jason over for a while and we finally got it worked out,” said Douglas. “He is going to be instrumental in bringing our program in line with the other championship contending teams. I have to thank John Stewart for coming on board midway through this year and moving us in a better direction. Jason will be in our Indy shop every day and that will be a huge plus.”

McCulloch has been a part of winning and championship level teams throughout his career. He has won championships working alongside legendary crew chief Alan Johnson and has been a part of winning teams from John Force Racing, Kalitta Motorsports, Capco Racing. He has also been tapped as crew chief for several independent teams throughout his career.

“I am looking forward to reuniting with Ron. We worked together for a while a few years ago, and we have a great working relationship,” said McCulloch. “Josh has a great team. Ron and I can really put our heads together and make a run at the championship in 2025.”

The R+L Carriers Top Fuel team will be back on track for the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout, February 6-8, 2025, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. Hart has not ruled out additional testing for the kick-off season event.

This story was originally published on November 21, 2024.