Jason Harris Throws Down 3.594-second, Near 208 MPH Pass to Lead PDRA Pro Boost Field in Norwalk

East Coast doorslammer ace Jason Harris scored Pro Boost number-one qualifying honors at the DeCerbo Construction PDRA American Doorslammer Challenge presented by Callies in Norwalk, Ohio, with a booming performance under the lights at Summit Motorsports Park.

While the final session of Pro Boost qualifying produced a litany of 3.60-second passes, none of them were quicker than Jason Harris’ 3.594 at 207.82 set in the second session in his ProCharged “Party Time” ’69 Camaro. It was an improvement on his 3.652 from the first session, then he backed it up with a strong 3.61 at 208.52 in the final session, which ended with a 3.679-second bump spot.

“I kinda knew the best session was gonna be Q2,” said Harris, who thanked Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Line Racing, and the Party Time crew. “I really felt like when the sun went down, the air was gonna get really good and we were gonna have better air than we had racetrack, unfortunately. Even though the racetrack is good, the air is negative 400 foot. You just can’t get these cars to do that. So we talked about it, me and Brandon [Stroud], and we said, ‘Look, let’s just try to go after it here.’ We were shooting for a .60-.61 so when the .59 popped up, I was really surprised. We’ve been running good all weekend and hopefully we can keep it up.”

Pittsburgh-area contractor Kurt Steding in his screw-blown P2 Contracting ’20 Camaro recorded a 3.613 at 209.85 in the final session to qualify second. Steding also defeated Melanie Salemi’s 3.673 in the Boost Wars final round, earning four points for Team Wyo Motorsports. Dustin Nesloney took the No. 3 spot with his 3.616 at 209.26 in the ProCharged GALOT Motorsports ’22 Camaro.