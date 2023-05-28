Jason Harris, Party Time Racing Team Earns First Pro Boost Win at PDRA American Doorslammer Challenge

After the smoke cleared at Summit Motorsports Park following the conclusion of an action-packed day of racing at the DeCerbo Construction American Doorslammer Challenge presented by Callies, it was PDRA super star Jason Harris that was the last man standing.

As a two-time world champion, Jason Harris is one of the winningest drivers in PDRA Pro Nitrous history. But this season, he’s focusing on the ultra-competitive Pro Boost class, and he’s already picked up his first career win in the class at the third race of the year. Harris was dominant in his ProCharged “Party Time” ’69 Camaro, qualifying No. 1 and laying down a string of low 3.60s. In the final round, he was second off the line with a .010 reaction time behind Kurt Steding’s .007 light. He made his quickest pass of the day, though, a 3.615 at 207.18, while Steding slowed to a 3.804 at 160.10.



“We unloaded on Wednesday and I just felt good,” said Harris, who credited racing partner Jack Gaddy, Pro Line Racing, and Hoosier Tire. “Norwalk has been good to me. I won my first national event here back in God knows when, 2001 or something, in Top Dragster. The track’s awesome. PDRA is awesome. I just knew when we unloaded and the car went down the racetrack every time that we had a hot rod that we could contend with.



“I’ve run Pro Boost before,” Harris continued. “I’ve runnered-up a bunch. This is my first win. All I can say is once you put these combinations together, I promise you I can drive. I drove my ass off this weekend, and that’s what it takes. Pro Boost is so tight. I can’t thank everybody enough for standing behind me because it’s been a long road to get here.”



Harris’ road to the final round started with a .003 reaction time and a 3.644 at 206.32 to beat William Brown III and his 3.794 in the first round. Second-round opponent Spencer Hyde went red on a 3.656 pass, while Harris improved to a 3.627 at 207.05. He stepped up yet again in the semis, laying down a 3.616 at 207.30 to defeat Roderjan Busato and his 3.649.



Steding started the day with a 3.663 at 207.94 to get the first-round win over Rob Cox. He was the second-quickest of the second round with his 3.637 at 209.39 to beat Ken Quartuccio’s 3.657. He cut a perfect .000 reaction time in the semifinals, following through with a 3.629 at 210.11 to win over “Nova Joe” Albrecht and his 3.671.