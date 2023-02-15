Jason Galvin Tapped as Second Announcer for 2023 World Series of Pro Mod

World Series of Pro Mod officials announced today that Jason Galvin has been named the second announcer for “the biggest and baddest Pro Mod race in the history of the known universe.” Galvin joins veteran drag racing announcer Al Tucci, previously named as one of the voices of the 2023 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod.

“It’s a huge honor,” said Galvin. “I’m still – I guess you could say the new guy – when it comes to announcing major drag races, and in the world of Pro Mod, this is absolutely the event to be at. Honestly, I was shocked and humbled when the DI team approached me. I can’t wait to get to Florida and get going. The money, the grudge matches, the star power, it all already feels so big. I’m stoked.”

“We’re very excited to have Jason on board as our second announcer for the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod,” said Mike Carpenter, Drag Illustrated COO. “Jason is a rising star on the mic, and I think he will be the perfect complement to our lead announcer, Al Tucci. When we set out to brand our events, we feel the announcing crew is a key part of that, and to have a unique pairing of world-class announcers calling the race will be a great addition for the fans, whether they’re enjoying the event in person or streaming it live on FloRacing.”

Galvin started his drag racing announcer career in 2018 but has a rich history in drag racing. A Super Comp competitor himself, he was born into a racing family. Galvin’s uncle Pat was the tuner on Tom “The Mongoose” McEwen’s car when he won the upset over Don “The Snake” Prudhomme in ’78 to win his first U.S. Nationals.

Just like his family worked and continues to work with legends, Galvin is excited to work with a legend in the voice industry.

“I’ve certainly already been blessed to work alongside a number of names and voices that are iconic in racing, but never Tucci, and for me, that was one of the biggest appeals of this event,” continued Galvin. “Anyone who watches big-time door car racing knows Tucci. He’s witty, he’s over-the-top, he’s fired up…I love that. You can tell he cares, he’s a fan, he loves what he’s seeing and doing. I’m looking forward to the announcing, but honestly, I’m probably looking forward to the downtime just as much, a real chance to get to know someone who has become synonymous with mega-drag racing events.”

Galvin and Tucci will be calling all of the action from Bradenton Motorsports Park, including the $100,000 winner-take-all Pro Mod race, plus the $25,000-to-win $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving, the Xtreme Front Wheel Drive Challenge, Factory Stock Classic, Top Dragster, and Super Pro on March 3-5.

“The voices heard over the PA system and around the world via live stream are of paramount importance to the World Series of Pro Mod, and we couldn’t be prouder to add Jason Galvin to the mix,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated Founder, and WSOPM Promoter. “Having Jason on the mic alongside the one-and-only Al Tucci will make for a dynamic experience for everyone involved.”

Galvin is looking forward to giving fans worldwide a first-class storytelling experience.

“I want the fans to learn something new,” said Galvin. “I think my background in stick and ball sports and news anchoring comes through in that regard. Don’t get me wrong – when Lyle Barnett has both front wheels up charging hard at 500 feet, I’m going to be just as excited as anyone. But I hope to bring some extra storytelling. These men and women – they are stars – let’s tell the world why.”

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com. Fans not in attendance can watch all of the action on the official livestream partner of the WSOPM, FloRacing.com. Lastly, the heart-pounding, richest race in Pro Mod will be broadcast on CBS Sports in April.