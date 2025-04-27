Jason Dietsch Runs to No. 1 in Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown at American Rebel 4-Wide Nationals

Jason Dietsch, of Edgerton, Ohio, powered his Ford Cobra Jet to the No. 1 qualifier at the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals. The veteran driver posted the quickest time on Friday and held off tough competitors through two more rounds of qualifying at zMax Dragway today outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. This is Dietsch’s third career No. 1 qualifier in the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Series.



Dietsch is looking for his first career Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown national event win and will have to go through a veteran field of drivers that includes 2024 NHRA Flexjet world champion Mark Pawuk, Gatornationals No. 1 qualifier David Janac and a quartet of semifinalist from the yet to be concluded Gatornationals that includes himself, Lee Hartman, Doug Hamp, and Lenny Lottig.



“As competitive as this class is you have be on your game,” said Dietsch. “It’s great, you know, get these Blue Ovals out there in front. We will have to be ready when eliminations start. You can make a small mistake and go to the next round with four-wide racing, but you can’t make a big mistake.”

The four-wide format is a challenge for all the drivers, but Dietsch just focuses on his lane and relies on the support from his multi-car team. The group will face a tough challenge from No. 2 qualifier Hartman, No. 3 qualifier Pawuk and No. 4 qualifier Jonathan Allegrucci.



“It’s a little crazy. I’m doing the best job trying to figure this all out,” said Dietsch. “The last two runs I was pretty decent. We’ve this Cobra Jet down our lane. We all share the same data. We run this as a team, and we always be work really well together.”



Dietsch has history racing in North Carolina, and he is excited to be back taking on a new challenge. Previously Dietsch raced on the circle track but now he is looking to make some history in front of his long-time fans.



“Racing at zMax Dragway is pretty awesome,” said Dietsch. “I raced over at the circle track before, back in the day. Now we are drag racing. It’s pretty cool, some of your other fans have been coming over and wishing us good luck.”



All 17 Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown competitors will face off in the all-run field of quads. The battle for the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will be comprised of four rounds of quads and the champion will be crowned tomorrow night at the conclusion of eliminations.

This story was originally published on April 26, 2025.