Jasmine Salinas To Take Over Primary NHRA Top Fuel Driving Duties For Scrappers Racing

Scrappers Racing announced today that Jasmine Salinas will be taking over primary driving duties for her father, Mike Salinas, as he steps back to tend to some personal health matters. Jasmine will pilot the Scrappers Racing/Petersen Automotive Museum Top Fuel entry this weekend at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, Calif., making her debut in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

“I’m very proud of Jasmine,” said her father. “I look forward to returning to the driver’s seat once I am ready. Jasmine has got the best crew in drag racing, led by Rob Flynn, Arron Cave, Adem Cave and Troy Fasching. So there’s no doubt in my mind that this Scrappers Racing team is going to be a force at the track. They are just as confident in her as she is in them.” 

Jasmine earned her Top Fuel license in 2023 and has been working on building out her race program with the intention for Scrappers Racing to field a two-car Top Fuel team in 2024.

“It’s an absolute mix of emotions as this was not how I wanted the opportunity to come about,” she said. “I’m incredibly grateful that my dad has entrusted me with the chance to step up into his place. I know that I have some big shoes to fill. My dad and his entire team have worked hard to make a name for themselves in this sport and I want to make them all proud.”

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Top Fuel action will roar to life at the iconic In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip March 22-24.

