Jamie Fowler Signs Pee Dee Fleet as Primary Sponsor for 2021 PDRA Elite Top Sportsman Campaign

Pee Dee Fleet, a full-service truck and trailer service center, has signed on as the primary sponsor of Jamie Fowler’s PnL Motorsports ’63 Corvette, the team announced today. The Hartsville, S.C.-based company will support Fowler as he chases the 2021 PDRA Elite Top Sportsman world championship.

“Words can’t describe how I feel about having the support of Pee Dee Fleet and the Miller family,” Fowler said. “It was an unexpected blessing that came to us at just the right time. Everyone knows the price of fuel is going up, and looking at our 2021 schedule, we’ll need to do a good bit of traveling to get to some of these new races. Russell and DeeDee Miller and Pee Dee Fleet presented us with an opportunity and stepped up in a big way. We feel beyond honored, blessed and we’re looking forward to representing them to the fullest. This full season may not have been possible without their support.”

Pee Dee Fleet is a one-stop shop for big-rig truck and trailer service and repairs. The company offers 24/7 road service, complete trailer repair, engine overhauls and suspension repair, as well as a variety of services through an in-house paint booth and body shop. Pee Dee Fleet is located just minutes from Darlington Dragway, making it an ideal service center for racers.

“We find ourselves working on a lot of racers’ rigs,” said Russell Miller, owner of Pee Dee Fleet and Darlington Dragway. “Some guys will schedule their maintenance at Pee Dee Fleet while they’re racing at Darlington. The two businesses go hand in hand. I remember when a pickup truck and open trailer was all you needed to go racing. Now it’s Freightliners, huge motorhomes, big stacker trailers – everything that falls into Pee Dee Fleet’s wheelhouse.”

Sponsoring Fowler is more than just a business opportunity for Miller, though. Miller was inspired by Fowler, who grew up in a wheelchair due to paralytic polio. Fowler battled the muscle-eating virus by weightlifting, eventually becoming a competitive bodybuilder. In recent years, he’s transitioned back to his original passion, drag racing. He’s been gradually building up his Top Sportsman program, and Miller wanted to be a part of the next step.

“I like what Jamie represents,” Miller said. “He represents motivation. He represents strength over adversity. Being in a wheelchair at 15 years old and getting out of it and getting himself strong and getting in a racecar, racing competitively at the top in Elite Top Sportsman, it’s just something I wanted to be a part of.

“Jamie does it against all adversity,” Miller added. “He works his butt off so he can do the things he wants to do. He’s a work-hard, get-what-you-want, go-for-it type of guy.”

Pee Dee Fleet is joining a list of associate sponsors that will continue to support Fowler throughout the 2021 season. Fowler’s returning sponsors include NGK Spark Plugs, LAT Racing Oils, Gopher Utility Services, and Advanced Prosthetics.

“I’m proud of everyone who helps our program,” Fowler said. “I feel honored and it makes me feel like our team is doing what we’re supposed to do. We’re getting support from our associate sponsors that have been with us now for three or four seasons. In these tough times with COVID and businesses being down, it makes us feel proud to know we have the continued support of our associate sponsors.”

The support from Pee Dee Fleet will allow Fowler to embark on his most ambitious season yet, with plans to run all eight races on the 2021 PDRA schedule. He also plans to run Carolina Xtreme Pro Mod series events at Darlington Dragway as often as the PDRA schedule allows.

“Not only do I want to win my first-ever Elite Top Sportsman race, but I want to win multiple races and contend for the championship,” said Fowler, who was a part of the first 3-second 16-car Top Sportsman field at the PDRA DragWars event in 2020. “Pee Dee Fleet is helping me take my program to the next level. I hope to make Russell and DeeDee very proud. We’re certainly proud to have Pee Dee Fleet on the side of the car.”

Fans can follow along with Fowler and the PnL Motorsports team on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PnLMotorsports/.

Comments