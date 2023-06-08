Jake Youker Drives to Victory in Second Outlaw 4.70 Event at Mooresville Motorsports Complex

In the second Outlaw 4.70 event at Mooresville Motorsports Complex, a total of 18 cars took a time in order to set the field for eliminations. Two rounds of qualifying resulted in a field that ranged from a 4.749 for W. York to Cody Christy at a 4.801 in No. 16. The Firebird belonging to the Yott family of Durham put Dad Yott at top MPH at 148.72. When eliminations were over, it was young Jake Youker in his dad’s Wilkins-powered Cobalt taking the win over the Chris Cline-tuned Corvette of Jay Kirk.

Other winners of the day included Top Eliminator with Mitchell Harkey over Cody Christy. The Jr. Dragster winner was Brian Adkins II. In Footbrake, Josh Osborne was a winner over Randy Benton.

The result of this was a jumbled points picture. After two races Todd Buckner is in first, Jake Youker in second, Shane Westmoreland is third, and Nick Cline is in fourth. Fifth though eighth is TJ Luther No. 5, Johnny Reavis No. 6, Jeremy Youker No. 7, Donnie Gibbs, Jr No. 8. Eddie Brown and Marty Hurd are tied for No. 9 and No. 10.

Look for this group to be out in full force at the upcoming Civil Wars at the newly redone Rockingham Dragway as part of this huge event. The next event in Mooresville will be on June 17. Other dates in the schedule include August 12, September 16, and October 14. You can be sure that the points will change many times before the final.