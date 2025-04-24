Jacob McNeal Returns to Roots with Jon Stouffer’s Pro Mod Cuda for Midwest Pro Mod Debut

East Texas native Jacob McNeal is set to reignite his racing legacy, piloting Jon Stouffer’s Pro Mod Cuda, tuned by veteran Scott Palmer, at the Midwest Pro Mod’s famed Throw Down in Town on May 9, 2025. The team plans to compete in the remaining season and select Outlaw Pro Mod races, marking a thrilling return for McNeal to the Pro Mod scene where his career began to take shape under Palmer’s mentorship.

McNeal’s journey in drag racing is a story of grit and ambition. Starting in Jr. Dragsters and dominating bracket racing, he earned accolades like the 2012 Race of Champions (Division 4 E.T. Finals). His relentless drive led him to A/Fuel dragsters with Randy Meyer and eventually to Top Fuel, where he raced Scott Palmer’s dragster in 2023, achieving a standout quarterfinal finish in Chicago by upsetting Justin Ashley. In 2024, McNeal launched his NHRA Rookie of the Year campaign, competing in major events like the NHRA Gatornationals and U.S. Nationals with Poseidon Oilfield Services backing, and he plans to continue his Top Fuel career alongside Palmer.

Now, McNeal is back with Palmer, his longtime mentor, to tackle Pro Mod racing in Stouffer’s sleek Cuda. Known for lightning-fast reaction times and a fearless approach to letting go of the transbrake, McNeal’s skills honed in both pro-level racing and big-money bracket events make him an ideal fit for the team. “I’m excited to bring a driver like McNeal in,” said Stouffer. “His stellar reaction times and experience going 3.70s in Top Fuel show he’s built for this. He’s the perfect fit to take this Cuda to the front.”

The decision to reunite McNeal with Palmer was a natural one. Their history includes winning runs and a shared passion for pushing the limits of speed. With Palmer’s tuning expertise and McNeal’s proven ability to handle high-stakes races, the team is poised to make waves in the Pro Mod circuit.

Fans can catch McNeal and the Jon Stouffer-owned Pro Mod Cuda in action starting May 9 at the Midwest Pro Mod Throw Down in Town, where they aim to set the track ablaze and kick off a season of fierce competition. Stay tuned for a showcase of speed, skill, and a driver returning to his roots with something to prove.

This story was originally published on April 24, 2025.