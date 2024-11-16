Jack Beckman, Austin Prock 1-2 in Provisional Qualifying Order

Jack Beckman may have lost the war, but the driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS won the battle Friday at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, where his near-record 3.828 second time propelled him to the top of the Funny Car pack as the provisional No. 1 qualifier for Sunday’s 59th In-N-Out Finals.

Beckman’s time was .006 of second off Matt Hagan’s track record and .003 off the event record he set in 2016 while driving for Don Schumacher Racing.

“First place when I last left Pomona (as winner of the 2020 Winternationals), first place now in my PEAK Chevrolet,” said the 34-time Funny Car event winner. “That’s got a good ring to it. Friday at the Finals is always very interesting because the whole year has come down to one race and you can’t wait to get up there for the first run.

“And then we had a rain delay,” he said. “In Southern California. Now it’s happened a lot at the Winternationals, but it doesn’t happen that often in November. It’s just been a weird start to the last race of 2024.

“So, we get some sunshine (and) we drag the car up there and run 3.828 and my best speed (334.82 mph) since 2020. It’s the fastest I’ve been this year by more than two miles per hour,” he said.

“Our car is unbelievable early in the run,” he continued “It is the quickest car from the time you step on the throttle to 200 feet. Our Achilles’ heel has been keeping all eight cylinders lit all the way to the finish line. The guys clearly figured it out on that run.

“So, John Force’s cars wind up one and two Friday night and we put a little cushion between us and number three in points,” Beckman summarized, “and there’s more to come tomorrow and Sunday.”

Despite his Friday performance, the 58-year-old two-time former World Champion really can do little to keep Prock from securing the championship.

Although he lost a qualifying bonus point to Beckman on Friday, the Funny Car rookie and his Auto Club Chevy Camaro will clinch the title with the completion of qualifying on Saturday.

One of the victims of the weather was two-time Top Fuel World Champion Brittany Force, who was strapped into the cockpit of the Monster Energy Chevrolet when the rains came.

The winner of the most recent event in the series, Brittany will have two chances on Saturday to earn a spot in Sunday’s single elimination finals. None of the top eight drivers in the Mission Foods point standings was afforded a qualifying opportunity Friday.

Entering Saturday qualifying, Shawn Reed sits atop the standings with a time of 3.712 seconds.

This story was originally published on November 16, 2024.