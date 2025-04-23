Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jack Beckman Aims High at Charlotte NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

Published

Auto Imagery photo

“Fast Jack” Beckman, who came out of retirement last season to drive John Force’s PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet SS to a second-place points finish behind teammate Austin Prock, relishes the fact that he and his team are partnered this week with HendrickCars.com at the 15th NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at ZMax Dragway.

“Rick Hendrick is a high-performance man in every sense,” Beckman said of the CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group and founder of Hendrick Motorsports. “Whatever he does, it’s 100% and it’s successful. Partnering with him at ZMax is a racer’s dream. 

“With Brittany’s dragster (and reigning NHRA Pro Stock Champion Greg Anderson’s Chevy) also sporting HendrickCars.com this week, there is a very realistic possibility of giving ‘Mr. H’ a triple win,” said the two-time World Champion and 36-time Funny Car tour winner. “Our PEAK Squad is definitely up for the challenge!

“I’m looking forward to sharing some stories with him,” Beckman said of the man whose NASCAR team has won a record 315 Cup races and 14 championships. “He’s had drag boats and has been involved in drag racing for many years. This stuff is in his DNA. What you ﬁnd out is, car people are car people. When you boil it down, we all are cut from the same cloth.”

Coming off a disappointing first-round exit in the most recent event in the 20-race Mission Foods series, Beckman is hoping to recapture the form that made him a winner of the Charlotte 4-Wide in 2011 (a year after Force won the inaugural event featuring the non-traditional format) and 2015.

“We found our problem,” Beckman said of the glitch that led to his only first-round loss in 12 races at JFR. “And I expect us to be right back into championship form this week.” 

Until it stumbled at Las Vegas, Beckman’s Chevy had been the most consistent on the circuit with a reputation for being equally adept at negotiating cool and hot racing surfaces at the direction of crew chiefs Daniel Hood, Chris Cunningham and Tim Fabrisi.

A three-time race winner for JFR and winner of the team’s 300th Funny Car race, Beckman first distinguished himself in sportsman racing, where he won the 2003 world championship in Super Comp.

On the heels of that success and after battling cancer to a standoff, the U.S. Air Force veteran got his first pro ride in a Dexter Tuttle Top Fuel dragster in 2005. A year later, he made his Funny Car debut with Don Schumacher Racing, winning 33 times from 2006 through 2020, when he lost the ride to a lack of sponsorship.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

That sent him back to work as an elevator technician, the job he had left behind 22 years earlier. He never expected to take a second sabbatical, but things changed dramatically last June when Force was injured in a crash at Richmond, Va., and he was summoned to fill in.His performance, which included two wins in the Countdown, earned him a full-time shot this year at a second Funny Car championship to bookend the one he earned at DSR in 2012.

This story was originally published on April 23, 2025. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Gordon Family Racing Announces 2026 Plans

Following the exciting news of Maddi Gordon’s opportunity to drive a Top Fuel car for Ron Capps Motorsports in 2026, the Gordon Family is...

1 day ago

News

Doug Kalitta Focused on Winning NHRA’s 1,000th Top Fuel Race

This weekend’s historic 1,000th Top Fuel race winner will accept a special NHRA “Wally” trophy as the 1,000th Top Fuel winner in NHRA history, and the...

1 day ago

News

McPhillips Racing Duo Rich Sr. and Rich Jr. Named to ‘Movers, Shakers, and Deal Makers’ List

Rich McPhillips Sr. and Rich McPhillips Jr. from McPhillips Racing have been named to the National Dragster’s 2025 ‘Movers, Shakers, and Deal Makers’ List....

2 days ago

Features

Wes Buck, Keith Haney, ‘Murder Nova’ Riff on Yello Belly Drag Strip’s Notorious Outlaw Atmosphere

Wes Buck and Keith Haney spent last Thursday night chasing a different kind of drag‑racing thrill. They drove 28 miles east from Xtreme Raceway...

1 day ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.