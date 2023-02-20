J&A Service Named Presenting Sponsor of World Series of Pro Mod

J&A Service will be the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, event promoters announced. J&A Service has long been a supporter of the WSOPM and was thrilled to continue its partnership as a presenting sponsor of “the biggest and baddest Pro Mod race on the planet.”

“We’re naturally from a Pro Mod background,” said Jim Whiteley, co-owner of J&A Service. “They are the coolest, fastest cars in a quarter mile, and it’s a really exciting thing that we’re able to work with. Wes [Buck] has been able to generate a lot of good quality cars and a good group of people. This opportunity to go out and win $100,000 is huge, and we’re happy to help Wes be able to do that. Wes busts his ass to go out and do this, and I’m going to do what I can to help.”

“Jim Whiteley and the J&A Service team have been believers and supporters of the World Series of Pro Mod since the very beginning,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated founder and WSOPM promoter. “The Whiteley family shares our vision for the future of Pro Modified drag racing. We want to take this class to the next level, treat these racers like rock stars, and put on an incredible show for the fans. We couldn’t do that without supporters like J&A Service in our corner.”

Whiteley and his wife, Annie, are co-owners of the oilfield equipment specialist based in Grand Junction, CO. J&A Service was the title sponsor of the WSOPM of the inaugural event and again in 2018. Jim competed both years but is looking forward to supporting his son, inaugural WSOPM runner-up Steven Whiteley, and fellow J&A Service driver Brandon Snider.

“It’s pretty cool, to be honest,” said Whiteley. “They all bust their butt to be able to do things like this, and it’s kind of a kickback for them.”

Whiteley and Snider join the stout field of invited Pro Mod drivers competing for the winner-take-all cash prize of $100,000. The 2023 WSOPM kicks off Thursday night, March 2, with the Strange Engineering Racer Welcome Party. Qualifying will begin Friday with the WSOPM Friday Night Rivals, followed by additional qualifying on Saturday and race day on Sunday at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

The WSOPM is set to feature an outlaw eighth-mile format and a chip draw for pairings after qualifying is completed.

To purchase tickets and more, visit www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com. Fans can stream all of the drag racing on FloRacing.com and catch the action-packed broadcast on CBS Sports in April.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.