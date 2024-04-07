Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

J.R. Todd Wins Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge In Front of Sellout Phoenix Crowd

Published

J.R. Todd and his DHL GR Supra Funny Car team raced to the winner’s circle in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge featuring a rematch of the semifinals and finals from the season’s second race in Pomona, Calif., two weeks ago. On the day the NCAA is playing its men’s basketball Final Four not far from the race track, NHRA raced in front of a sellout crowd at Firebird Motorsports Park.

When Todd advanced to the Pomona semifinals, he earned a spot in today’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge. During Friday’s first qualifying session, Todd defeated Matt Hagan in a rematch of the Pomona semifinal Hagan won. In the final round, which was also the second round of qualifying for tomorrow’s NHRA Arizona Nationals, Todd defeated Pomona race winner John Force. It was Todd’s second win in this special event – he won it at Sonoma Raceway last summer and went on to win the race the next day.

“We made three good runs in qualifying and were fortunate enough to win this Mission event – gotta thank Mission Foods for putting up the extra money and bonus points – those are definitely nice to have in your back pocket later in the year in the Countdown,” Todd said. “When you’re racing 16-time (John Force), you always have to get up for him. Any time you can turn on a win light against the greatest of all time, that’s doing something – whether it’s the Mission event or the actual race on Sunday. He’s a tough one to get by.

“It’s nice to turn on the win light for the DHL guys – they deserve it; they’ve been working their butts off so it’s nice to get a win those guys, DHL, Revchem, SealMaster and everyone else who supports us. We’ve been getting lucky so far this year, but like I’ve been saying, I’ll take luck any day of the week as long as it lets us keeps turning on win lights. I also want to thank all the fans for coming out and packing this place today. It was pretty awesome.” 

Todd was off the starting line first and never looked back defeating Force 3.974 seconds to 4.000 seconds. With the win, Todd and team earned a $10,000 bonus and three Countdown to the Championship bonus points. 

In addition to winning the special event, Todd is the No. 5 qualifier for Sunday’s race. He will meet Cruz Pedregon in the first round Sunday morning. In Top Fuel, 2023 Top Fuel champion Doug Kalitta qualified No. 3 and will race Terry Totten in Sunday’s first round. Shawn Langdon, who won the season’s first race, qualified No. 5 and will race Josh Hart in the opening round.

This story was originally published on April 7, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.