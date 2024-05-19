Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

J.R. Todd Wins Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge at Route 66 NHRA Nationals

Published

Kalitta Motorsports photo

J.R. Todd and his DHL GR Supra Funny Car team raced to the winner’s circle in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge featuring a rematch of the semifinals and finals from the four-wide race in Charlotte two weeks ago. The Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals is set for tomorrow in Joliet, Ill.

When Todd advanced to the final round of the Betway NHRA 4-Wide Nationals near Charlotte, the four teams in the final round advanced to today’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge. Todd raced John Force while Matt Hagan raced Dan Wilkerson in what would have been the semifinals of a two-wide event.

Todd dispatched Force in Saturday’s first qualifying session and faced Hagan in the final session. The 2018 Funny Car champion won with a 4.040-second run at 316.52 mph to beat Hagan’s 4.10-second effort on a hot, tricky race track. It was Todd’s third win in the NHRA special event and his second of the season. He won this event earlier this season in Phoenix and raced to a semifinal finish the next day. Last summer, he won the event in Sonoma and went on to win the race the next day. 

“It’s extremely rewarding knowing that’s what race conditions will be tomorrow,” Todd said. “It’s probably going to be even warmer and trickier on race day. I noticed a lot of cars weren’t going down the race track in Q3 (third qualifying session), and when we made it against Force, it gave me some confidence and made me feel good about our chances going into race day.

“After last night, I was bummed about how we qualified because that’s usually the pivotal run of qualifying. When you miss it, it kind of sets you back. At the end of the day, I’m not sure how important qualifying is when conditions are like they are this weekend. My guys work hard whether we run good or bad. They stay positive and know we’re a team capable of winning any time we show up.”

Todd is the No. 12 qualifier for Sunday’s race. He will meet Alexis DeJoria in the first round Sunday morning. In Top Fuel, 2023 Top Fuel champion Doug Kalitta qualified No. 3 and will race No. 14 Justin Ashley in Sunday’s first round. Shawn Langdon, a two-time race winner already this season, qualified No. 4 and will race Cody Krohn in the opening round.

This story was originally published on May 18, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.