Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

J.R. Todd Secures Victory At NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Ending Two-Year Drought

Published

J.R. Todd, driver of the DHL Toyota GR Supra, emerged victorious at the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, marking his first win since March 2021. He last hoisted a Wally in Gainesville, Florida, two years ago. It was also the last time Kalitta Motorsports won a race making today’s win a monumental moment in team history.

“Man I forgot what this was like. It’s been a long road to get here,” Todd said. “We’re getting a good handle on it, and the consistency is coming around. It kinda started there in Bristol. We went to a semi and then another in Norwalk. We started out with a new combination at the beginning of the year, and (co-crew chief) Todd Smith said, ‘it’s gonna take me a while to figure this thing out,’ and I feel like he’s finally getting it dialed in.

This race win follows last week’s runner-up showing in Seattle and semifinal finishes in Denver, Norwalk, Ohio and Bristol, Tenn. Todd collected his 20th-career win by defeating Blake Alexander, Bob Tasca, Matt Hagan and Chad Green. The win follows Todd’s win in Saturday’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, giving the Jupiter, Florida, driver a Sonoma sweep in Funny Car. 

J.R. Todd was the No. 8 qualifier at the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals. His best qualifying effort came in the first pass of the weekend when he ran a 3.966-second pass at 324.90 mph Friday afternoon. On Saturday, Todd raced in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge in a rematch of the semifinals and finals from last week’s race near Seattle. Todd defeated Chad Green in the “semifinals” and followed with a win over Blake Alexander when the DHL Toyota team posted a 3.977-second effort at 322.81 mph.

“He’s been making small changes, and the car responds,” he continued. “We’ve been making good, consistent runs, and that’s something that we lacked early in the season. Now I feel like they have a good handle on it, and it’s a lot of fun driving that DHL Toyota GR Supra right now. When you’re going down the track like we are, it just gives everyone more confidence. I keep saying Funny Car is the toughest class in the sport, and it’s definitely not easy. When you go two-plus years without winning, you don’t know if it’s going to happen again.

“I’ve never had a throttle floored so hard in that thing. I was trying to shove it through the floorboard every time, and when that win light came on, it was instant relief. I’m glad to finally pay these guys back. They’ve been busting their (butts) all season long after what happened in Pomona. That was a big setback. They never gave up; they dug deep, kept their heads down, and kept working, and it feels good to pay them back now. Also really happy for DHL, Revchem, Mobil 1, Toyota – everybody that supports us. They make it possible.”

Todd leaves Sonoma in eighth place in the NHRA Funny Car point standings. He trails seventh-place Bob Tasca by three points and leads ninth-place John Force by 56 points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.