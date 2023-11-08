J.R. Todd, DHL Toyota Team Strive for Top Five Finish in Funny Car

J.R. Todd’s pre-season goal, after a championship of course, was a top-five finish in points. That goal is definitely in reach entering the season’s final race. The 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series ends this weekend at the In ‘N Out Burger NHRA Finals on the In ‘N Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, Calif., the last of six races that make up the Countdown to the Championship NHRA Playoffs.

With 20 of 21 races now in the rear-view mirror, Todd and team are in position for a top-five finish in the season standings. Entering this week’s final race of the season, Todd is sixth in points just 14 points out of fifth place, but what is interesting about the In ‘N Out Burger NHRA Finals is that NHRA awards points and a half. Instead of earning 20 points for winning a round on Sunday, the winning driver is awarded 30 points. With that in mind, Todd could potentially make up the 117-point deficit and move up to a fourth-place finish.

“You always want to win the last race of the season no matter where you are in points,” Todd said. “Whatever appearances and shows you do over the winter, it’s cool to be able to say you won your last race, and it would be nice for DHL, Revchem, Toyota and SealMaster if we could finish the season with a win. I like racing at Pomona – it’s the birthplace of drag racing pretty much, and Southern California has a cool vibe that I like; every driver wants to win there as much as possible. That place is always fast when conditions allow for it so it could be a really fun weekend.”