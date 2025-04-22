Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

J.R. Todd, DHL Team Seek Consistency in Charlotte

Published

Krista Zivic/Kalitta Motorsports photo

J.R. Todd and his DHL GR Supra team qualified well in Las Vegas and advanced to the semifinals, but only time will tell if more race-day success is near. The 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series continues April 25-27 at the American Rebel Light NHRA Four-Wide Nationals near Charlotte.

Todd made good qualifying runs in very hot conditions and qualified fourth in Las Vegas two weeks ago. It was his best qualifying effort in the four races comprising the season so far. In fact, the DHL team’s qualifying results have improved with each race. Qualifying consistency appears within reach, but the task at hand is continuing that consistency on race day.

“Any drag racer has a short attention span; patience is tough,” Todd said. “I told myself, before the season even started, that once we brought Dickie (Crew Chief Dickie Venables) on, and I learned about all the changes that we made, I knew it’s gonna take some time so just be patient and don’t get frustrated. My job is to go out there and do the best I can, and when things click, hopefully the driver and the car are in sync and then we can go out there and start clicking off wins.”

 Todd has two four-wide wins in Las Vegas but has yet to turn on a four-wide win light in Charlotte. He was the runner-up in 2021 but still searches for that elusive Charlotte four-wide win.

“We get to race four wide again this weekend, and hopefully we can have a good race – I’ve never really done that well in this event so it would be cool to turn that around this weekend,” Todd added. “It seems like, for whatever reason, we haven’t done as well in this four-wide event as we’ve done in Vegas so hopefully, this one is our year.”

When Todd advanced to the Las Vegas semifinals, he earned a spot in his first Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge of the season this weekend. During Saturday’s qualifying sessions, the drivers who reached the semifinals in Las Vegas will re-run the semifinals in the four-wide format, with the four winners advancing to the “finals,” earning additional purse and championship bonus points. 

TV Schedule (All times eastern):   

  • Qualifying Show 1: 10-11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26 on FS1
  • Qualifying Show 2: 12:30-1:30 Sunday, April 27 on FS1
  • Finals: 7-10 p.m. Sunday, April 27 on FS1

This story was originally published on April 22, 2025. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Gordon Family Racing Announces 2026 Plans

Following the exciting news of Maddi Gordon’s opportunity to drive a Top Fuel car for Ron Capps Motorsports in 2026, the Gordon Family is...

10 hours ago

News

McPhillips Racing Duo Rich Sr. and Rich Jr. Named to ‘Movers, Shakers, and Deal Makers’ List

Rich McPhillips Sr. and Rich McPhillips Jr. from McPhillips Racing have been named to the National Dragster’s 2025 ‘Movers, Shakers, and Deal Makers’ List....

1 day ago

News

A Determined Kirk Wolf & Dubbin Motorsports Team Look To Build On 2024 4-Wide Performance

Dubbin Motorsports is set to take on the second event of their 2025 campaign—the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina....

1 day ago

News

The Flings Head to GALOT for the Strange Engineering Spring Fling Presented by OPTIMA Batteries

On the heels of a record-breaking car count in the Spring Fling Million, the Fling Team travels to the East Coast to host the...

1 day ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.