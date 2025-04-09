J.R. Todd, DHL GR Supra Team Taking Solid Progress Into NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

J.R. Todd understands the plan his DHL GR Supra team is implementing this season, and he knows, no matter how tempting it is, pushing the envelope won’t help. The 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series continues April 11-13, 2025, at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas.

The good news is that three races into the season, signs of progress continue to appear. Whether a solid run here, a faster-than-expected speed there or something the average fan doesn’t notice in a DHL GR Supra run, this team is taking the steps, and the time, it needs to create the baseline it hopes will carry it to success later in the year.

“We are definitely making progress, and I’d say there’s light at the end the tunnel,” Todd said. “At the end of the day, we just need more runs to get a handle on what we’re trying to do. The more runs we make down the track, the more we’re learning. We’re taking it step-by-step (with new Crew Chief Dickie Venables), and that’s the way to go.

“At the same time, it’s gonna be extremely hot in Vegas this weekend so that kind of makes it the equalizer. You really don’t have to throw down like you would in the cooler conditions. Looking back at some of the runs we made in Phoenix when the conditions were warmer, I’d say going to Vegas on a warm weekend is a positive.”

This weekend’s race is a return to the four-wide format and the first of three four-wide races this season – each of the next two races and the September Charlotte race in the Countdown to the Championship NHRA Playoffs. Two of Todd’s three Las Vegas wins were in four-wide races so he enters this weekend’s race perhaps with a little mojo on his side.

“I don’t really change my driving style (for four-wide racing); you have to pay a little more attention with three other drivers on the starting line as opposed to one. You just have to be focused on your lane and your light. There’s definitely a lot more going on, but at the end of the day, it’s still drag racing. When the yellow light comes on, you have to hit the gas on time.”

This story was originally published on April 9, 2025.