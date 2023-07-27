Introducing ‘Drag Illustrated’s The Racing Business Hosted by Jason Dukes’: A Revitalizing Podcast Celebrating The Motorsports Industry And Its Visionaries

Drag Illustrated proudly presents “The Racing Business,” a one-of-a-kind show hosted by Jason Dukes. The podcast aims to explore all facets of motorsports, foster an exchange of ideas, and celebrate the remarkable individuals shaping the industry’s future.

“The Racing Business” stands apart from conventional motorsports podcasts with its unique focus on the people behind the racing business. Hosted by the industry veteran and visionary Jason Dukes, the show will feature captivating one-on-one interviews with prominent figures in motorsports, showcasing their life journeys from childhood to becoming esteemed racing entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals.

“The Racing Business will provide insight and expertise from the biggest names and most successful operators in the sport of drag racing and beyond,” said Drag Illustrated Founder and Creative Director Wes Buck. “Jason Dukes, the show’s host and creator, will lead these conversational video interviews and work with our content team here at Drag Illustrated to explore all the ways this new show can provide value to our community, which is at the core of everything we do here.”

Jason Dukes, who has worked in motorsports, brings a wealth of experience and a profound passion for the industry to the podcast. Having worked for NASCAR, World Wide Technology Raceway, Pirelli World Challenge/SRO America, Dukes is no stranger to the dynamic world of racing. As the Founder and CEO of Captain’s Chair Coaching, he remains dedicated to empowering visionaries and revolutionaries in their quest to impact the motorsports landscape significantly.

Host Jason Dukes shared his enthusiasm for the podcast, stating, “I think the value in other people hearing that is there are so many shared stories and shared experiences that only happen in something like motorsports. In some of the episodes we did, it’s so interesting some of the parallels in people’s lives, starts and stops, when they got in the industry when they had to leave, and when they came back and different things like that.”

The inaugural episodes of “The Racing Business” will feature captivating interviews with three esteemed guests: Drag Illustrated Founder and Creative Director Wes Buck, Fox Sports Reporter Amanda Busick, and former NHRA champion Mike Ashley. Through these intimate conversations, listeners will gain invaluable insights, learn from one another, and discover innovative ways to enhance their own ventures in the motorsports business.

“One of the podcast’s goals for me is to help people build innovative businesses in motorsports,” Dukes continued. “It’s my form of investing in the people who will be the next round of motorsports executives, motorsports business people, motorsports visionaries, and motorsports founders. Then it’s also to help the people who currently work in the industry, like get through their days and be innovative and to ultimately learn more about the guest.”

With its groundbreaking format and engaging content, “The Racing Business” promises to become an essential platform for motorsports enthusiasts, business professionals, and aspiring visionaries alike.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Don’t miss the exciting premiere of “Drag Illustrated’s The Racing Business” on Facebook and YouTube on Monday, July 31. New episodes will air every other week.