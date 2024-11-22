International Hot Rod Association Announces Revamped Division Alignments for 2025 Season

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) has announced a comprehensive realignment of its divisions for the 2025 season, reflecting feedback from racers and track partners. The changes aim to enhance travel efficiency, strengthen divisions, and maintain IHRA’s commitment to collaboration with its stakeholders.

The realignment is a direct result of IHRA’s ongoing dialogue with its community, embodied by the hashtag #IHRAReturnToGlory, which signifies the organization’s dedication to working alongside racers, track partners, and sponsors to elevate the sport of drag racing. The adjustments were developed in consultation with track partners to create a more balanced and accessible competition structure.

“Shortly after we announced plans to realign and consolidate some of our divisions for 2025, I received numerous emails, messages, and calls from racers and track partners,” said IHRA President Kenny Nowling. “As President, my priority is to do what’s best for our community. These changes reflect our commitment to a solid division lineup and a robust schedule for the Team Finals and World Finals in 2025.”

Highlights of the division realignment include:

Division 1 Expansion: Tracks from Division 9 have been integrated into Division 1, which now includes eight tracks. The Division 1 Team Finals are set to take place at Darlington Dragway from October 2-4, 2025 .

To minimize travel times, I57 Dragstrip joins Division 2, which will host its Team Finals at Holly Springs Motorsports Park on September 11-13, 2025 .

Former Division 1 tracks, including Capitol Raceway and Custom T's Motorsports Park , are now part of Division 3. The Team Finals will be held at Quaker City Motorsports Park from September 18-20, 2025 .

Southwestern tracks retain the Division 4 name, reflecting its historical significance. The Team Finals are scheduled at Xtreme Raceway Park from September 25-27, 2025 .

Notable changes include Kentucky Dragway joining Division 5, which will hold its Team Finals at Muncie Dragway on September 4-6, 2025 .

Divisions 6 and 7 consist of fewer tracks, facilitating easier participation. Team Finals for Division 6 will be hosted at Humboldt County Dragway on August 21-23, 2025 , while Division 7's Team Finals at Mendota Raceway Park will be announced later.

With seven track partners, Division 8's Team Finals are set for Rocket City Dragway on October 9-11, 2025.

These changes underscore IHRA’s focus on improving racer experiences and enhancing the operational structure of its divisions. The detailed breakdown of the 2025 division lineups is available on IHRA.com, where further updates will be shared in the coming days.

For more information, visit IHRA.com or follow IHRA on social media.

IHRA DIVISION 1 (8 Track Partners)

(IHRA D1 Team Finals / Darlington Dragway / October 2-4, 2025)

710 Dragway – Rowland, NC

Darlington Dragway – Hartsville, SC

Elk Creek Dragway – Elk Creek, VA

Pageland Dragway – Pageland, SC

Piedmont Dragway – Julian, NC

Roxboro Motorsports Park – Timberlake, NC

Shadyside Dragway – Shelby, NC

Wilkesboro Dragway – Wilkesboro, NC



IHRA DIVISION 2 (9 Track Partners)

(IHRA D2 Team Finals / Holly Springs Motorsports Park / September 11-13, 2025)

Beacon Dragway – Paducah, KY

Bonne Terre Drag Strip – Bonne Terre, MO

Centerville Dragway – Centerville, AR

Holly Springs Motorsports – Holly Springs, MS

I 57 Dragstrip – Benton, IL

Jackson Dragway, – Jackson, TN

Newport Raceway – Newport, AR

Ozark Raceway Park – Rogersville, MO

Skelton Raceway – Sikeston, MO



IHRA DIVISION 3 (6 Track Partners)

(IHRA D3 Team Finals / Quaker City Motorsports Park / September 18-20, 2025)

Capitol Raceway – Crofton, MD

Custom T’s Motorsports Park – Colonial Beach, VA

Dragway 42 – West Salem, OH

Kuhnle Motorsports Park – Thompson, OH

Pacemakers Outlaw Motorsports Park – Mt Vernon, OH

Quaker City Motorsports Park – Salem, OH



IHRA DIVISION 4 (9 Track Partners)

(IHRA D4 Team Finals / Xtreme Raceway Park September / 25-27, 2025)

Albuquerque Dragway – Albuquerque, NM

Amarillo Dragway – Amarillo, TX

Edinburg Motorsports Park – Edinburg, TX

Little River Dragway – Holland, TX

Paris Dragstrip – Paris, TX

Penwell Knights Raceway – Odessa, TX

State Capitol Raceway – Port Allen, LA

Wichita Raceway Park – Iowa Park, TX

Xtreme Raceway Park – Ferris, TX



IHRA DIVISION 5 (8 Track Partners)

(IHRA D5 Team Finals / Muncie Dragway / September 4-6, 2025)

Bunker Hill Dragstrip – Bunker Hill, IN

Great Lakes Dragaway – Union Grove, WI

Kentucky Dragway – Clay City, KY

Kil-Kare Raceway – Xenia, OH

Midstate Dragway – Havana, IL

Muncie Dragway – Albany, IN

US41 Dragstrip – Morocco, IN

Wisconsin International Raceway – Kaukauna, WI



IHRA DIVISION 6 (3 Track Partners)

(IHRA D6 Team Finals / Humbolt County Dragway / August 21-23, 2025)

Humboldt County Dragway – Humbolt, IA

Interlake Dragway – Aspen Park, MB, Canada

Thunder Valley Dragways – Parker, SD



IHRA DIVISION 7 (4 Track Partners)

(IHRA D7 Team Finals / Mendota Raceway Park / Date TBA)

Eagle Field Drags – Firebaugh, CA

Hilo Drag Strip – Hilo, HI

Kingdon Drags – Lodi, CA

Mendota Raceway Park – Mendota, CA



IHRA DIVISION 8 (7 Track Partners)

(IHRA D8 Team Finals / Rocket City Dragway / October 9-11, 2025)

Alabama International Dragway – Steele, AL

Crossville Dragway – Crossville, TN

Ethridge Motorsports Park – Ethridge, TN

Knoxville Dragway – Maynardville, TN

Lassiter Mountain Dragway – Mt Olive, AL

Music City Raceway – Goodlettsville, TN

Rocket City Dragway – Harvest, AL

This story was originally published on November 22, 2024.