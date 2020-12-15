Products
Intercomp’s RFX Wireless Racing Scales Add Convenience, Accuracy to Scaling
Intercomp’s RFX® Wireless Racing Scales are the choice of championship-caliber racers around the world. The system provides reliable and secure communication between scale pads and a wireless indicator or a PC using our field-proven, encrypted wireless technology.
Bluetooth® Technology allows you to use your mobile device as a second indicator that displays weight data in real time, and provides the ability to save and forward weights via email or text message.
Utilizing this robust, field-proven technology simplifies the corner balancing process for racecars and other racing vehicles. The cable-free system allows the user to walk around the vehicle to check or adjust suspension settings at each corner and see the results of those changes, instantly.
Additional Benefits:
- Secure, Encrypted Data Communication
- Low-Deflection, CNC-Machined 6061-T6 Billet Aluminum Scale Pads
- 6,000 lb (2,800 kg) System Capacity
- Transmit Data to Mobile Devices with Free iRaceWeigh™ App Installed
0 comments