Intercomp’s RFX Wireless Racing Scales Add Convenience, Accuracy to Scaling

Intercomp’s RFX® Wireless Racing Scales are the choice of championship-caliber racers around the world. The system provides reliable and secure communication between scale pads and a wireless indicator or a PC using our field-proven, encrypted wireless technology.

Bluetooth® Technology allows you to use your mobile device as a second indicator that displays weight data in real time, and provides the ability to save and forward weights via email or text message.

Utilizing this robust, field-proven technology simplifies the corner balancing process for racecars and other racing vehicles. The cable-free system allows the user to walk around the vehicle to check or adjust suspension settings at each corner and see the results of those changes, instantly.

Additional Benefits:

Secure, Encrypted Data Communication

Low-Deflection, CNC-Machined 6061-T6 Billet Aluminum Scale Pads

6,000 lb (2,800 kg) System Capacity

Transmit Data to Mobile Devices with Free iRaceWeigh™ App Installed

