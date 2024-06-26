Intercomp Racing Unveils Next Generation Digital Air Pressure Gauges

Intercomp Racing, a pioneer in precision measurement solutions, proudly introduces the latest innovations in digital air pressure gauges. Intercomp’s Next Generation of their highly popular Digital Air Gauges for all forms of motorsports now reads to 150.00 PSI standard and includes a Memory Model that communicates to our iRaceWeighTM Mobile App as well as a Fill, Bleed and Read Model.

All three gauges feature a 50% larger Giant 1.25″ backlit display, making it easier to read in all conditions and a 22″ hose with thumb-operated bleed-offs for efficient pressure adjustment. The 0-150.00 PSI gauges are selectable between .1 and .01 PSI and set the standard with a remarkable accuracy of 0.1%, while compensating for barometric pressure fluctuations.

The 150.00 PSI Digital Air Pressure Gauge is ideal for all forms of motorsports and allows the user to set pressures from very low pressures to much higher pressures required for coaches and trucks.

The 150.00 PSI Digital Memory Air Pressure Gauge effortlessly stores and recalls pressure data for up to 10 complete sets, including IN/HOT, OUT/COLD, and calculated gains. The gauge seamlessly connects via Bluetooth® to the iRaceWeighTM Mobile App to record and track air pressures.

The 150.00 PSI Digital Fill, Bleed & Read Pressure Gauge has all of the features of the standard gauge and attaches directly to your air or nitrogen hose to fill, bleed and read in one smooth and easy operation.

Powered by a standard 9-volt battery, these gauges read in PSI, BAR, and kg/cm2 for enhanced usability and come with a durable case, protective shock resistant blue rubber cover and angle chuck. To learn more about these cutting-edge digital air pressure gauges, visit intercompracing.com.

This story was originally published on June 26, 2024.