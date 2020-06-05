Indy, St. Louis, Columbus Dates Added at Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School

Like most other businesses in drag racing, Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School has been working hard to make changes to their program in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is the year we are all learning to be very flexible and we couldn’t be happier to be offering classes at all the tracks that are hosting us,” Hawley said. “Whether you’re new to racing, moving up from Jr. Dragster, need to improve your skills, or just want to check an item off your bucket list…there are lots of class dates coming to a track near you!”

ADVERTISEMENT



In addition to the popular Super Comp/Super Gas or Bring Your Own Car classes offered, the Dragster Adventure with side-by-side racing will be offered at some of the locations, which is an incredibly fun program for you, friends, family, employees or customers.

If you’re looking to upgrade your license in the Alcohol classes, call the instructors below as those dates are scheduled on request at Hawley’s home base at Gainesville Raceway.

Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, IN — June 23-24 SC/SG or BYOC Competition License Class; June 25 Dragster Adventure

World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO — June 27-28 SC/SG or BYOC Competition License Class

National Trail Raceway, Columbus, OH — July 21-22 SC/SG or BYOC Competition License Class; July 23 Dragster Adventure

Bandimere Speedway, Denver, CO — July 27 Dragster Adventure; July 28-29 SC/SG or BYOC Competition License Class

Woodburn Dragstrip, Woodburn, OR — August 2 Dragster Adventure; August 3-4 SC/SG or BYOC Competition License Class

Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, PA — August 26-27 SC/SG or BYOC Competition License Class; August 28 Dragster Adventure

Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, FL — October 1-2, November 10-11, December 8-9, December 29-30 SC/SG or BYOC Competition License Class; November 20 Dragster Adventure

The Strip at Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV — October 12-13 SC/SG or BYOC Competition License Class

Auto Club Dragway, Fontana, CA — October 21-22 SC/SG or BYOC Competition License Class; October 23 Dragster Adventure

Call Hawley’s knowledgeable staff with your questions or to book a seat in one of the upcoming competition license classes.

You can also buy the Dragster Adventure program on-line at www.frankhawley.com

Jeff Arend, jarend@frankhawley.com, 909-973-8279 c

Paul Shields, paul.fhdrs@gmail.com, 904-472-6312 c

Office: 866-480-7223

Comments