Industry Veteran Vic Wood Joins Sander Engineering

In a recent shakeup that has sent waves through the drag racing community, Vic Wood, a seasoned figure in the performance industry, has joined forces with Sander Engineering. Teaming up with Jason Meyers and Dominic Scelzi, Wood brings over 45 years of experience to the already powerful team.

Wood, 68, and his wife Arlene, a 40-year SEMA Veteran, hail from Kansas City, Kansas. He was inducted into the SEMA Motorsports Parts Manufacturers Hall of Fame at the 2022 PRI Show in Indianapolis, marking a high point in his illustrious career.

The native Australian will be stepping into the role of Sales Representative, overseeing the entire range of Sander Engineering products throughout the US. But Wood’s role will extend beyond sales: he will also be a familiar face in the pits at drag and open wheel races, assisting competitors and marketing the brand.

Wood’s extensive experience, spanning over four decades in the drag and open wheel sectors across Australia and the US, will serve as an invaluable resource for Sander Engineering customers. His knowledge as a drag racer, dirt oval sprint car racer, Midget Racer, and his experience at the Bonneville Salt Flats promises to forge stronger connections between Sander Engineering’s products and its customers.

In a statement, Wood expressed his enthusiasm for the new role:

“I am really looking forward to this opportunity. The range of products Sander Engineering offers and can offer in the future is outstanding and the fact that we have products to suit practically every level of competition all the way to the highest levels of each sport gives us something for all tastes and needs. Glen Sander, founder of Sander Engineering, has developed an enviable brand and reputation for high quality products that have withstood the test at every level of competition – I am very proud to be a part of continuing Glen’s legacy along with Jason Meyers and the Sander Engineering team.”

Jason Meyers, also a key member of the Sander Engineering team, welcomed Wood, stating:

“It has been an honor to have the opportunity to work with Glen to carry on his legacy of producing the finest products available in the market and the addition of Vic Wood to the team will give us the ability to be at the track on a regular basis, to assist our customers and provide the best possible service. I am working daily behind the scenes to increase production and improve our operations so we can provide the highest level of customer service, therefore my time at the track is limited. After meeting Vic, I quickly realized that his belief in customer relationships matched the philosophy of our Sander Engineering team and I am excited to welcome Vic to the team.”

With Wood’s addition, Sander Engineering looks set to make even greater strides in the drag racing industry. His commitment to customer relationships and his depth of experience in the field make him a powerful addition to the team, promising exciting developments for the future of Sander Engineering.

