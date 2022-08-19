Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Industry Veteran Evan Smith Joins NMRA & NMCA Editorial Team

Published

ProMedia Events and Publishing, home of the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals and Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals, has hired veteran automotive journalist and content creator Evan Smith to join its editorial team. Smith will be responsible for editorial content across ProMedia’s web-based brands including NMRAdigital.com, NMCAdigital.com, and Race Pages Digital.

Owner of Revan Media, Smith is an automotive content creator, passionate car enthusiast and racer. As the former editor of Muscle Mustangs & Fast Fords and Mustang-360.com, Smith brings decades of experience and passion for everything performance to the NMRA & NMCA teams. Smith’s social media influence is further enhanced by his REVan Evan YouTube channel and @official_ford_guy Instagram page.

Smith has worked intimately with Ford Motor Company, Holley Performance, NHRA, and Shelby American, and has won races as a driver in NMRA, NMCA and NHRA competition. He also served as a factory test driver for Ford Motor Company on special projects including the Shelby GT350, GT500 and Cobra Jet Mustangs.

“My relationship with Evan goes back to the late-‘90s with the inception of NMRA and I’m excited he’ll be part of our team in the future,” said Steve Wolcott, Founder of NMRA & CEO of NMCA. “Evan will further usher our company into the digital age with solid, regular racing and performance content that will run across our digital platforms including NMRA, NMCA, and Race Pages Digital. Evan’s also an “idea guy” and that will prove exciting as NMRA celebrates its 25th anniversary tour in 2023.”

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.