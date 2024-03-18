Inaugural RCHRA Armageddon RC Drag Racing Super Nationals Set to Take Over Memorial Park

RC Drag Racing is set to roar into action this coming weekend, March 20-24, at Memorial Park in Warner Robins, Georgia, for the inaugural Drag Illustrated Armageddon RC Drag Racing Super Nationals presented by VooDoo. For the first time ever, the Remote Control Hot Rod Association (RCHRA) is beyond excited to award its RC drag racers a full-page feature in Drag Illustrated. The feature will include No. 1 qualifiers and the event winners. Nine classes, from “the kids” to “the pros,” will converge upon the historic, quick Memorial Park RC Drag Strip.

The RCHRA is recently coming off its huge national event, which included 84 racers, that took place a few weeks ago on the PDRA/NHRA racetrack surface via Virginia Motorsports Park. For this event, they are looking at more than 150 racers competing from all over the world. There are 94 entries currently pre-entered to compete in the quickest and fastest class, BBM Performance & Parts BIG DAWG, presented by RC Speed Secrets, battling for a $10,000 cash guaranteed purse once 65 or more entries lock in on-site.

The entire event offers free admission for everyone with spectator seating grandstands, parts vendors, “The Hot Dog Lady,” public restrooms, a family pavilion; a kid’s play place, basketball courts, and Drag Illustrated on-site, where subscriptions will be available. There will also be in-house night lights for great night racing action.

RCHRA is executed for the event that’s been nearly two years in the making.

“We are fully prepared and beyond capable of bringing RC drag racing to the forefront for the very first time thanks to Drag Illustrated magazine and the fine folks at VooDoo RC race tires!” exclaimed Gary Rowe.

There is no cap on entries so all are invited. Some of the details are:

– 1.4 second, 100mph capable all-electric “Street Eliminator” RC race cars

– 132 ft. scaled 1:10 race surface (Prep & No Prep pads)

– Over 300 ft. of shutdown room

– Precise incremental Portatree Timing Systems

Pre-event parking and set-up begin on Wednesday, March 20, at 5 p.m. Testing begins on Thursday, and racing begins on Friday and continues on Saturday.

Full event details, the schedule and more can be found at www.racerchra.com.

Those who can’t make it on-site will be able to watch the live feed via Webb Rc Videos once the competition begins on Friday and Saturday. The direct link for the live feed will be on the RCHRA website homepage via www.racerchra.com.

