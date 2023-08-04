Inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout To Bring Unprecedented Excitement And Prize Money To Bradenton Motorsports Park

A groundbreaking collaboration between the Professional Racers Owners Organization (PRO) and Drag Illustrated is set to ignite the world of drag racing with the announcement of the inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout.

Slated to take place at Bradenton Motorsports Park from February 8-10, 2024, the event is hailed by Alan Johnson, President of PRO, as “a dramatic new leap for professional drag racing.”

The PRO Superstar Shootout is a unique and invitation-only drag race that will be streamed live on FloRacing, showcasing the best of the best in a battle not only for the inaugural title, but an unprecedented prize pool of over $1.3 million.

The payout implications of this one-of-a-kind event are monumental, setting a new standard in the sport. Winners in the Top Fuel and Funny Car categories will each receive $250,000, while the Pro Stock winner will receive $125,000.

Steve Torrence, four-time Top Fuel dragster champion, expressed his anticipation for the event, ”$250,000 is the biggest purse I’ve ever raced for, and I’m going to tell you I’m fighting tooth and nail every round. You go there to win, you go there to win money, but at the end of the day, you go there to win for bragging rights. This is the first one ever. Everybody wants to be the first winner of the Superstar Shootout.”

Drivers will run four qualifying sessions to determine the eight-car fields in Top Fuel and Funny Car, along with the 16-car field in Pro Stock. The pairings for all rounds of eliminations up to the final rounds will be determined through random chip draws, adding an element of unpredictability and excitement to the races.

The PRO Superstar Shootout, promoted by Drag Illustrated and the Professional Racers Owners Organization, marks a major advancement in drag racing, promising thrilling entertainment, unparalleled competition, and a unique experience for fans and participants alike. Drag Illustrated has facilitated several events and is looking forward to adding the PRO Superstar Shootout to its roster.

Invitees to this exclusive event will be announced soon, building anticipation and ensuring that the PRO Superstar Shootout will be a must-watch occasion for all fans of motorsports.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.