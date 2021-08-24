Inaugural JEGS Summer Fling Brings Big-Money Bracket Race to National Trail Raceway

For the first time in the twelve-year history of the Fling bracket racing franchise, a fourth event has been added to the schedule in the midwest region at National Trail Raceway in Ohio. The JEGS Performance Summer Fling presented by Optima Batteries will host hundreds of hardcore competitors to contest for big money and prizes.

In a similar fashion to the other three Fling events, racers may simply show up and pay at the gate and have the option to purchase a ‘3-Day Special’ or single-day entry. A single day entry will be allowed a ‘New Entry Time Run’ if the vehicle has not been down the track prior in the week regardless of the driver.

The action begins on Tuesday with Law Chevrolet and Buick Test and Tune followed by the American/Race Tech 32-Car Shootout in the afternoon. FST Carburetors Wednesday Warm-Up will pay $15,000, while on American Race Cars Thursday and FuelTech Saturday racers line up for two separate $25,000 to win races. ATI Performance Friday will feature the $100,000 main event.

While hearts are heavy after the recent loss of co-founder Kyle Seipel, the Fling has added the ‘Never Give Up’ Award where one racer who faces adversity throughout the week will be presented with a custom crystal plaque and $1,000 courtesy of the Summer Fling and Rob’s Automotive, Collision, and Towing.

This inaugural event also includes a new ‘Fun Zone’ for kids. The Fling team is bringing in a water slide, bounce house, kiddie pools, water balloons, water guns, and ice pops for families to stay cool in the heat.

Over $50,000 in product giveaways will again be awarded over the course of five days of racing. All of the action will be streamed live as it happens on MotorManiaTV.com free to the viewer thanks to Strange Engineering.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word “COLUMBUS” to 74121 for race info and updates.

