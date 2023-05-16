In-N-Out Burger’s Lynsi Snyder Shows Off New Top Sportsman Chevelle

In-N-Out Burger president Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson has drag racing in her blood. Snyder-Ellingson has been involved with the sport her entire life, and at the recently completed NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California, she rolled out a brand new Top Sportsman Chevelle from Jerry Bickel Race Cars in Moscow Mills, Missouri. During a segment with NHRA’s Joe Castello, Snyder-Ellingson broke down the new build and her first outing.