Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

In-N-Out Burger’s Lynsi Snyder Shows Off New Top Sportsman Chevelle

Published

In-N-Out Burger president Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson has drag racing in her blood. Snyder-Ellingson has been involved with the sport her entire life, and at the recently completed NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California, she rolled out a brand new Top Sportsman Chevelle from Jerry Bickel Race Cars in Moscow Mills, Missouri. During a segment with NHRA’s Joe Castello, Snyder-Ellingson broke down the new build and her first outing.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.