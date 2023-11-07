In-N-Out Burger to Offer Veterans, Active Military Free Combo Meal on Veterans Day NHRA Finals

To help celebrate Veterans Day at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, In-N-Out Burger will offer all veterans and active military members a free combo meal on Saturday, Nov. 11 during the historic 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals.

Active duty military and veterans can pick up their free meal by showing their military ID on Saturday at any of the In-N-Out food trucks at the famed facility. It’s one of many ways veterans and military members will be celebrated throughout the championship weekend at the legendary In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

While supplies last, fans in attendance will be given a special limited edition NHRA Challenge Coin in Pomona that salutes our veterans and showcases NHRA’s longtime support of the armed forces. A one-off Veteran’s Day event t-shirt will also be available for purchase at the NHRA NitroMall in Pomona, with proceeds going to Veterans Ticket Foundation, a veterans support organization that purchases tickets for active military, veterans and their families.

Veterans will also be able to utilize a separate red-carpet box office window at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip to purchase tickets during the weekend, allowing for quick and convenient access during the memorable race. NHRA and race teams will host veteran VIPs throughout the event as well, including highly-decorated veterans, Gold Star Families and more.

“We’re extremely honored to celebrate our military on Veterans Day during our event and we also have a great fanbase that is always proud to support our veterans,” said Evan Jonat, NHRA Vice President of Live Events. “Working with our partners like Air Force, Vet Tix, GOVX, as well as our race teams, we’re excited to recognize our veterans and their families during the weekend, and it’s a wonderful chance to celebrate them with our fans as we close out the 2023 season in Pomona.”

Additional Veterans Day pageantry throughout the weekend will include a pre-race flyover on Championship Sunday from the Condor Squadron, which features three planes from World War II, and more at the famed finale in Southern California.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12 and 3 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 10, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 12. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 4 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. Fans can get closer to the action with a Top Eliminator Club experience, offering the best seats in the house and a premium experience, as well as a members-only hospitality center, complimentary food and beverage, driver appearances, a premium view and more.