In-N-Out Burger 75th Anniversary Celebration to Take Place at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dra

In-N-Out Burger is celebrating with a 75th Anniversary Festival on Oct. 22, 2023, at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. The event will feature drag racing, a car show, bands, burgers, and rides. ZZ TOP, 311, and .48 Special will perform to close out the once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

Since 1948, fast food and fast cars have gone together. From drive-thrus to dragstrips, the Southern California car scene has been defined by the food and cars we love. A love that sounds like a V-8’s rumble and tastes like a Double-Double®.

On Oct. 22, 2023, In-N-Out Burger’s 75th Anniversary Festival will feature a full day of NHRA Drag Racing, Southern California’s ultimate car show, live music throughout the decades, carnival rides, games, In-N-Out Burger cookout trucks, concessions, and entertainment for the whole family.

“We’re so excited about it,” said In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson. “The partnership between In-N-Out and NHRA and being able to have this huge celebration at this track, it’s going to be great. This track has so much rich history for my family, so celebrating the 75th anniversary here is going to be huge and we can’t wait. There’s a lot of car culture in our history and it was really special to honor my family and be a part of a sport that’s near and dear to our hearts. It’s very special and so many people are going to be blown away at what we have in store for them.”

Car show parking begins at 5 a.m., and the gates to the festival and carnival rides open at 10 a.m. NHRA Drag Racing fun runs begin at 10 a.m., and there will be a skydiver and national anthem performance at noon to kick off the drag racing competition. Awards will be given out upon completion of racing. The evening will conclude with a very special concert to benefit the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation and will feature ZZ TOP, 311, and .48 Special from 6-10 p.m.

In-N-Out Burger’s 75th Anniversary Festival tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for kids ages 3 to 12-years-old, and free for children ages 2 and under. Tickets to the benefit concert are $75.

In-N-Out Burger fans won’t want to miss any of the excitement at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in 2023. Fast food and fast cars have never tasted, looked, and sounded so good together!

To register for the car show, fun runs, drag racing competition, and to get your tickets to see ZZ TOP, 311, and .48 Special, check out INO75thfestival.com

