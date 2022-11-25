Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

IHRA Teams Up With Noted Racer and Builder for 2023 Summit SuperSeries Top ET Grand Prize Dragster

Published

The International Hot Rod Association has partnered with champion racer and car builder “Johnny Bracket Racer” Ezell for a custom-built Ezell Race Cars Dragster to be given as a grand prize to the Top ET Champion at the 2023 IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals. 

After winning the Top (Box) title at Holly Springs Motorsports, the champion will receive an Ezell Race Cars rolling chassis. Ezell, a Louisiana racer known for winning some of the biggest stages in big-money bracket racing, is a second-generation builder. 

He talked about the honor of constructing a dragster for the World Champion.  

“It’s a privilege to be chosen to do this,” Ezell said. “We take pride in our work and it’s something very special to build the champion’s car. It will be a really nice, quality car. Whoever wins it should be able to take that car and win with it instantly.” 

Ezell knows all about winning as a highly successful bracket racer. He has captured victories at several big events including the Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Race in 2017. He also made the final round of the SFG 500 (Half-Million) race in 2019.   

“Whenever something is built by a racer like Johnny Ezell, you know you’re getting the absolute best quality,” IHRA Racer & Track Relations Director Paige Hamlin said. “As the New IHRA, we wanted to give the program some new life and offer something that will get the racers excited to be an IHRA member in 2023.”  

Several leading manufacturers will supply parts and components for the Summit SuperSeries National Championship dragster build in 2023. Those companies and products will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the PRI Show in Indianapolis. 

More grand prize announcements for all 2023 World Finals Champions are slated to be released soon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Get in touch with Johnny Ezell at [email protected] or on Facebook for your next dragster build. 

If your company wants to join the team in transforming this roller into a turn-key dragster contact Paige at [email protected] 

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.