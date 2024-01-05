Connect with us

IHRA

IHRA Summit Team Finals Dates, Locations Announced

Published

From South Dakota to South Carolina and points in between, the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) Summit Team Finals 2024 dates and locations have been announced.

It all starts Aug. 22-24 with the Division 6 (Midwest) Summit Team Finals at Thunder Valley Dragways in Marion, South Dakota. This promises to be a great event, with recent upgrades to Thunder Valley to make it even more racer-friendly than before.

Roxboro Motorsports Park celebrates its 65th anniversary by hosting the Division 1 (Patriots) Summit Team Finals Sept. 5-7. It’s a great location with Roxboro in North Carolina, but just across the Virginia state line. 

Holly Springs Motorsports Park, site of the previous two IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals, will host the Division 2 (Heat Wave) Summit Team Finals for a third straight year Sept. 12-14. Holly Springs has a proven track record as a great host for these events.

Quaker City Motorsports Park has won the last two Division 3 (North Stars) Summit Team Finals. Now the Salem, Ohio facility near the Pennsylvania border will get its turn to host the Division 3 finals on Sept. 19-21.

US41 Dragstrip in Morocco, Indiana, will host the Division 5 (Thunder) Summit Team Finals for a second straight year, also on Sept. 19-21. US41 Dragstrip is the defending Division 5 champion and also the home track of IHRA Summit SuperSeries Sportsman World Champion Aaron Richards.

Xtreme Raceway Park is also a two-time defending Summit Team Finals champion. The Ferris, Texas facility will again host the Division 4 (Renegades) Summit Team Finals Sept. 26-28. It’s going to be a huge year at Xtreme, which was previously announced as the site of the IHRA Hot Rod Classic debut in April.

Darlington Dragway made big news with its return to the IHRA. Like Xtreme Raceway Park, the legendary South Carolina track will host both an IHRA Summit Team Finals and IHRA Hot Rod Classic. The IHRA Division 9 (Raiders) Summit Team Finals are scheduled Sept. 28 at Darlington.

The IHRA Summit Team Finals are scheduled to wrap up Oct. 3-5 with the Division 8 (South) finals at Rocket City Dragway. This is part of getting back to its roots for the track outside Huntsville, Alabama.

Stay tuned. Another big announcement concerning the IHRA Summit SuperSeries is coming tomorrow to the IHRA.com website and social media channels.

