IHRA Summit SuperSeries Mod (No Box) World Champion to Receive Enclosed Trailer

The prize packages keep getting better for International Hot Rod Association racers with today’s news that the 2023 IHRA Summit SuperSeries Mod (No Box) World Champion will receive a 28-foot enclosed trailer furnished by Flying A Motorsports.

Located off Interstate 44, the Cuba, Missouri company has been a trusted source for quality motorsports equipment since 1988. Flying A Motorsports handle quality brands like inTech, American, Bravo, Continental Cargo, Sundowner and more.

“We’ve been doing this since 1988 and we’ve sold a ton of trailers,” Flying A Motorsports President Alan Cape said. “It will be a nice trailer supplied for the IHRA World Champion. We have displays at a lot of different races, but it’s really exciting to be represented at the IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals.”

This comes after last week’s announcement that the IHRA Top ET (No Box) World Champion will receive a custom-built E-Z Chassis dragster.

“This is another example of the new IHRA’s commitment to our racers,” IHRA Racer & Track Relations Director Paige Hamlin said. “We know our racers appreciate the opportunity to compete for such fantastic prizes like a new dragster or a brand new trailer.”

Flying A Motorsports provide the motorsports industry with the finest in transportation equipment. They carry racing RV’s, Super C’s, Pushers and motorhomes in every size, horsepower and price range. The inventory includes race trailers, stackers, car haulers, open trailers and cargo trailers.

Click here and check out the Flying A Motorsports website where the Flying A Garage features street rods, hot rods, motorcycles, muscle cars and other exotic machines.

